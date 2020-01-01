Michael SOLON

-
Trend Micro
- Account Manager for Switzerland (Suisse Romande)
Commercial | Lausanne, Switzerland
2019 - maintenant
Account Manager for Switzerland (Suisse Romande)
Oracle
- Sales Account Manager - ERP Solutions - Switzerland at Oracle
Commercial | Geneva, Switzerland
2015 - 2019
Sales Account Manager for Oracle's broad ERP Cloud and On-Premise solution portfolio in Switzerland.
BonitaSoft
- Senior Sales Account Manager
Commercial | Grenoble, France
2011 - 2015
BonitaSoft is the premier Open Source vendor in the Business Process Management Systems Market. We target organisations of all sizes and address the needs of small standalone development projects all the way up to company-wide information system reengineering.
Applications deployed with Bonita span the whole range of BPM implementation, from Information Systems migration to Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), to automation of processes for e-administration, to Enterprise Resource Planning sales and procurement linkage with human approval steps, to basic contracts and new customer management, and
Panda Security
- International Business Developement Manager
Commercial | Madrid, Spain
2010 - 2010
Responsible for international business development through negotiating and securing agreements with strategic customers and partners across EMEA with a particular focus on expanding the sales of enterprise SaaS security solutions. Role requires the ability to think strategically and influence cross-functional teams including product development and engineering teams to resolve problems and to provide input into product features and roadmap. Successfully negotiated agreements and pipeline to deliver on annual target of €X million (pro-rata).
Userlytics S.L. (Madrid, Spain)
- Marketing Director
Marketing |
2009 - 2009
Reporting to the CEO, this consulting role saw me lead a variety of initiatives for this start-up (in the User Experience/Usability industry) in preparation for launch. Leveraging my extensive global online, UX and partnerships experience with Symantec, led a team of 3 with responsibility for sales and marketing strategy, product development and business development through the negotiation of partnerships with UX experts and consultants internationally.
The Andes Trail, (South America - Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile)
- Career break
2008 - 2008
After 10 consecutive and successful years with Symantec I took a career break to mountain bike 11,000 kilometers across Latin America to raise funds for a number of children's charities (SOS Children's Villages). Subsequently relocated back to Europe.
Symantec Corporation (Cupertino, California)
- Marketing Manager, Strategic Alliances
Commercial |
2007 - 2008
Played a key role in achieving revenue objectives ($X00 million) with Symantec’s strategic OEM partners with account responsibility for marketing initiatives - online and offline - with Symantec’s largest OEM partner, HP. Weekly onsite project meetings and negotiations. Resigned from role after 13 months (10th anniversary with Symantec) to take a career break.
Symantec Corporation (Cupertino, California)
- Program Manager - Strategic Partnerships
Commercial |
2006 - 2007
Responsible for achieving revenue targets ($X00 million) for key global OEM partners globally (HP, Dell, Sony, Acer, Toshiba, Fujitsu) through the development and management of online sales programs and infrastructure improvements. Quarterly onsite client business reviews (QBRs) internationally. Promoted to take on a more client-facing role after 17 months.
Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland)
- Senior Sales & Marketing Executive, EMEA
Commercial |
2003 - 2006
Primarily responsible for customer retention for the consumer and SMB business in EMEA. Over the 5 year period from January 2001 - March 2006 I played a pivotal role in growing online revenues in EMEA from $X million to $X00 million. During this period I also studied part-time and successfully graduated with an MBA. Promoted and relocated to corporate HQ in Cupertino, California after 37 months.
Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland)
- Sales & Marketing Executive, EMEA
2001 - 2003
Consistently achieved aggressive revenue targets (~$X0 million) for Symantec’s e-commerce business in EMEA. Led program management for all ecommerce functions, business development, marketing and operations projects in the region, including SEM, SEO, acquisition and retention programs (email and in-product), trialware distribution, social media, database marketing and warehousing. Managed the EMEA Customer Loyalty program (4+ million members) which was adopted globally. Promoted after 25 months.
Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland)
- Direct Marketing Executive, EMEA
2000 - 2000
Responsible for achieving regional sales targets for software upgrade sales and building brand awareness through Direct Marketing campaigns to Symantec registered users in EMEA. Role involved vendor management, business model development, KPI analysis, sales and product training and budget management ($X00K). Promoted after 12 months.
Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland)
- Trainer & French Customer Service Team Leader
1998 - 1999
French team leader, with responsibility for 10 support agents. Certified Trainer (soft skills, products and business applications). Promoted after 16 months.
La Coruña Port Authority (A Coruña, Spain)
- Intern - Office Manager
1997 - 1997
As part of the Erasmus program held a varied general office role including PA to President; Database management; Marketing and communications; document translation.
Bluepath Industries International Ltd. (Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, NI)
- Intern
1996 - 1996
Under the Shell Technology Enterprise Programme ("STEP"), was selected by Bluepath to conduct market research and market testing, assist in developing a distribution channel and sourcing suppliers for an innovative range of writing products.
Regional (Ireland) award-winner in Programme