Michael SOLON

  • Account Manager for Switzerland (Suisse Romande)
  • Trend Micro
Lausanne, Switzerland

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Customer focus
Effective communication
FOCUS
History
Interpersonal skills
Management
Management experience
Negotiation
partner management
Relationship

Entreprises

  • Trend Micro - Account Manager for Switzerland (Suisse Romande)

    Commercial | Lausanne, Switzerland 2019 - maintenant Account Manager for Switzerland (Suisse Romande)

  • Oracle - Sales Account Manager - ERP Solutions - Switzerland at Oracle

    Commercial | Geneva, Switzerland 2015 - 2019 Sales Account Manager for Oracle's broad ERP Cloud and On-Premise solution portfolio in Switzerland.

  • BonitaSoft - Senior Sales Account Manager

    Commercial | Grenoble, France 2011 - 2015 BonitaSoft is the premier Open Source vendor in the Business Process Management Systems Market. We target organisations of all sizes and address the needs of small standalone development projects all the way up to company-wide information system reengineering.

    Applications deployed with Bonita span the whole range of BPM implementation, from Information Systems migration to Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), to automation of processes for e-administration, to Enterprise Resource Planning sales and procurement linkage with human approval steps, to basic contracts and new customer management, and

  • Panda Security - International Business Developement Manager

    Commercial | Madrid, Spain 2010 - 2010 Responsible for international business development through negotiating and securing agreements with strategic customers and partners across EMEA with a particular focus on expanding the sales of enterprise SaaS security solutions. Role requires the ability to think strategically and influence cross-functional teams including product development and engineering teams to resolve problems and to provide input into product features and roadmap. Successfully negotiated agreements and pipeline to deliver on annual target of €X million (pro-rata).

  • Userlytics S.L. (Madrid, Spain) - Marketing Director

    Marketing | 2009 - 2009 Reporting to the CEO, this consulting role saw me lead a variety of initiatives for this start-up (in the User Experience/Usability industry) in preparation for launch. Leveraging my extensive global online, UX and partnerships experience with Symantec, led a team of 3 with responsibility for sales and marketing strategy, product development and business development through the negotiation of partnerships with UX experts and consultants internationally.

  • The Andes Trail, (South America - Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile) - Career break

    2008 - 2008 After 10 consecutive and successful years with Symantec I took a career break to mountain bike 11,000 kilometers across Latin America to raise funds for a number of children's charities (SOS Children's Villages). Subsequently relocated back to Europe.

  • Symantec Corporation (Cupertino, California) - Marketing Manager, Strategic Alliances

    Commercial | 2007 - 2008 Played a key role in achieving revenue objectives ($X00 million) with Symantec’s strategic OEM partners with account responsibility for marketing initiatives - online and offline - with Symantec’s largest OEM partner, HP. Weekly onsite project meetings and negotiations. Resigned from role after 13 months (10th anniversary with Symantec) to take a career break.

  • Symantec Corporation (Cupertino, California) - Program Manager - Strategic Partnerships

    Commercial | 2006 - 2007 Responsible for achieving revenue targets ($X00 million) for key global OEM partners globally (HP, Dell, Sony, Acer, Toshiba, Fujitsu) through the development and management of online sales programs and infrastructure improvements. Quarterly onsite client business reviews (QBRs) internationally. Promoted to take on a more client-facing role after 17 months.

  • Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland) - Senior Sales & Marketing Executive, EMEA

    Commercial | 2003 - 2006 Primarily responsible for customer retention for the consumer and SMB business in EMEA. Over the 5 year period from January 2001 - March 2006 I played a pivotal role in growing online revenues in EMEA from $X million to $X00 million. During this period I also studied part-time and successfully graduated with an MBA. Promoted and relocated to corporate HQ in Cupertino, California after 37 months.

  • Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland) - Sales & Marketing Executive, EMEA

    2001 - 2003 Consistently achieved aggressive revenue targets (~$X0 million) for Symantec’s e-commerce business in EMEA. Led program management for all ecommerce functions, business development, marketing and operations projects in the region, including SEM, SEO, acquisition and retention programs (email and in-product), trialware distribution, social media, database marketing and warehousing. Managed the EMEA Customer Loyalty program (4+ million members) which was adopted globally. Promoted after 25 months.

  • Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland) - Direct Marketing Executive, EMEA

    2000 - 2000 Responsible for achieving regional sales targets for software upgrade sales and building brand awareness through Direct Marketing campaigns to Symantec registered users in EMEA. Role involved vendor management, business model development, KPI analysis, sales and product training and budget management ($X00K). Promoted after 12 months.

  • Symantec Corporation (Dublin, Ireland) - Trainer & French Customer Service Team Leader

    1998 - 1999 French team leader, with responsibility for 10 support agents. Certified Trainer (soft skills, products and business applications). Promoted after 16 months.

  • La Coruña Port Authority (A Coruña, Spain) - Intern - Office Manager

    1997 - 1997 As part of the Erasmus program held a varied general office role including PA to President; Database management; Marketing and communications; document translation.

  • Bluepath Industries International Ltd. (Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, NI) - Intern

    1996 - 1996 Under the Shell Technology Enterprise Programme ("STEP"), was selected by Bluepath to conduct market research and market testing, assist in developing a distribution channel and sourcing suppliers for an innovative range of writing products.

    Regional (Ireland) award-winner in Programme

Formations

  • DCU (Dublin CIty University) (Dublin)

    Dublin 2003 - 2005 Executive MBA

    Graduated with 1st class honours, cum laude.

  • Universidade Da Coruña (A Coruña)

    A Coruña 1996 - 1997 Facultad de Económicas y Empresariales

    Studied at the Universidade da Coruña under the Erasmus program.

  • University Of Ulster (Derry)

    Derry 1994 - 1998 International Business

    BA (Hons)

    International Business Communication - Graduated with Second Class Honours, Upper Division (2:1)

