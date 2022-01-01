Menu

Michel MISSUD

Bezons

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Networking
Marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • Worldline - Financial Processing Marketing manager

    Bezons 2013 - maintenant Design, build and operate the marketing plan for Worldine Card Payment offerings.
    This mission relies on a strong interaction with
    - the dedicated offer managers in charge of desinging, building and delivering the right solutions to the market, at international level
    - and the operational sales and marketing teams of each country.

  • Atos Worldline - Communication Manager

    Bezons 2012 - 2013 The unit I am working for is in charge of managing the assets (software, platforms and services) common to the Atos group.
    My mission is to create and manage the communication about this unit and its achievements, towards Atos Group internal stakeholders.
    - creation and maintenance of internal communication channels.
    - Identification of key messages and success stories.
    - Support to the creation of communication vectors such as articles for blogs, newsletters, presentations ...
    The unit covers high tech transactional services in payment and e communities.
    The stakeholders are spread in several countries around the world.

  • Atos Worldline - Marketing et Communication manager

    Bezons 1992 - 2012 Atos Worldline: spécialiste européen des traitements informatiques des échanges électroniques (paiements, messageries et relation clients).

    domaine économiques de compétence: paiements électroniques

    marchés: bancaire et retail

    savoir-faire: développement d'offres émergentes, marketing industriel stratégique et produit, communication interne et externe, accompagnement au changement.

    outils bureautiques et de publication.

  • Atos Worldline - Ingénieur technico commercial

    Bezons 1990 - 1992 * chargé des relations opérationnelles avec les Groupement Carte Bleue Visa et Visa International.

    * responsable de la communication opérationnelle vers les banques clientes de nos services

    * préparation et pilotage de la relation client dans les phases de recettes

    * propositions commerciales

Formations

Réseau