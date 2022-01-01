Michel MISSUD

Bezons2013 - maintenantDesign, build and operate the marketing plan for Worldine Card Payment offerings.
This mission relies on a strong interaction with
- the dedicated offer managers in charge of desinging, building and delivering the right solutions to the market, at international level
- and the operational sales and marketing teams of each country.
Atos Worldline
- Communication Manager
Bezons2012 - 2013The unit I am working for is in charge of managing the assets (software, platforms and services) common to the Atos group.
My mission is to create and manage the communication about this unit and its achievements, towards Atos Group internal stakeholders.
- creation and maintenance of internal communication channels.
- Identification of key messages and success stories.
- Support to the creation of communication vectors such as articles for blogs, newsletters, presentations ...
The unit covers high tech transactional services in payment and e communities.
The stakeholders are spread in several countries around the world.
Atos Worldline
- Marketing et Communication manager
Bezons1992 - 2012Atos Worldline: spécialiste européen des traitements informatiques des échanges électroniques (paiements, messageries et relation clients).
domaine économiques de compétence: paiements électroniques
marchés: bancaire et retail
savoir-faire: développement d'offres émergentes, marketing industriel stratégique et produit, communication interne et externe, accompagnement au changement.
outils bureautiques et de publication.
Atos Worldline
- Ingénieur technico commercial
Bezons1990 - 1992* chargé des relations opérationnelles avec les Groupement Carte Bleue Visa et Visa International.
* responsable de la communication opérationnelle vers les banques clientes de nos services
* préparation et pilotage de la relation client dans les phases de recettes