Michel THIBON

Entreprises
-
Conseil Départemental de l'Hérault
- Chef de Projet système d'information domaine social
2015 - maintenant
-
Conseil Général de Vaucuse
- Chef de Projet système d'Information domaines social et financier
2013 - 2015
-
SEDIF Syndicat des Eaux d'Ile de France
- Chef de Projet système d'information et téléphonie
2010 - 2013
gestion de projets transverses (entrepôt de données, GED, SGDT); téléphonie;
-
CHU NImes
- Chef de projet
2009 - 2009
gestion de projet dans le cadre du déploiement Dossier Patient Informatisé: gestion du changement, analyse fonctionnelle, déploiement technique
-
IAE montpellier
- Étudiant
2008 - 2009
obtention du Master2 MAE
-
DELL
- Senior Project Manager IT
MONTPELLIER
2001 - 2008
-
NORTEL
- Senior Project Manager Telecom
Toronto
1991 - 2001
-
HEWLETT PACKARD
- Ingénieur d'Application
COURTABOEUF
1989 - 1991
-
SIEMENS
- Ingénieur Tests Telecom S/W
Saint-Denis
1986 - 1989
-
SLIGOS REYNOLDS
- Ingénieur Développement
1984 - 1986
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée