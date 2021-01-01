Menu

Michel THIBON

CASTELNAU LE LEZ

En résumé

Retraité

Entreprises

  • Conseil Départemental de l'Hérault - Chef de Projet système d'information domaine social

    2015 - maintenant

  • Conseil Général de Vaucuse - Chef de Projet système d'Information domaines social et financier

    2013 - 2015

  • SEDIF Syndicat des Eaux d'Ile de France - Chef de Projet système d'information et téléphonie

    2010 - 2013 gestion de projets transverses (entrepôt de données, GED, SGDT); téléphonie;

  • CHU NImes - Chef de projet

    2009 - 2009 gestion de projet dans le cadre du déploiement Dossier Patient Informatisé: gestion du changement, analyse fonctionnelle, déploiement technique

  • IAE montpellier - Étudiant

    2008 - 2009 obtention du Master2 MAE

  • DELL - Senior Project Manager IT

    MONTPELLIER 2001 - 2008

  • NORTEL - Senior Project Manager Telecom

    Toronto 1991 - 2001

  • HEWLETT PACKARD - Ingénieur d'Application

    COURTABOEUF 1989 - 1991

  • SIEMENS - Ingénieur Tests Telecom S/W

    Saint-Denis 1986 - 1989

  • SLIGOS REYNOLDS - Ingénieur Développement

    1984 - 1986

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

