Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickaël CHALOT
Ajouter
Mickaël CHALOT
BEAUCOUZE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MSD Santé Animale
- Support Laboratoire de Chimie
BEAUCOUZE
2010 - maintenant
MSD Santé Animale
- Technicien Chimie
BEAUCOUZE
1998 - 2000
Formations
Universté Du Maine
Le Mans
1996 - 1997
Maîtrise Chimie
IUT CHIMIE DU MANS
Le Mans
1992 - 1994
DUT Chimie
Réseau
Alizée BARBIER-MADEROU
Billie MARTIN
Christelle FERNANDEZ RIVREAU
Eric MARTIN
Florence DE LA BASTILLE
Mickaël MAVREL
Mikael CAUCHE
Thierry GROSBOIS