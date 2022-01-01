Mickael DILLENSCHNEIDER

-
La Plateforme du Bâtiment - SGDB France
- Chef de Groupe Plomberie / Carrelage / Peinture
2016 - maintenant
-
La Plateforme du Bâtiment - SGDB France
- Chef de Groupe caisse / accueil
2014 - 2016
-
La Plateforme du Bâtiment - SGDB France
- Conseiller technico commerciale
2011 - 2014
-
La Plateforme du Bâtiment - SGDB France
- Chef de Caisse
2005 - 2011
-
La Plateforme du Bâtiment - SGDB France
- Hote Service Client
2004 - 2005
-
Quick
- Assistant Manager
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
2001 - 2004
-
Quick
- Leader
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
2000 - 2001
-
Quick
- Equipier Polyvalent
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
1998 - 2000