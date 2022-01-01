Mickael DUCOURET

-
Organica
- Project Manager
2015 - maintenant
Organica is a tailor-made management software supplier for more than 30 years. We aim to meet the management, the communication, collaboration and sales needs of organizations (companies, institutions, associations, etc.) through the design, installation and maintenance of integrated solutions.
We have built a particular know-how on professional associations answering their specific needs for 15 years through the deployment of our in-house developped software: Organon.
-
Amaris
- Manager
Genève
2012 - 2014
-
Teletech – Logitech – Belfast UK
- Représentant international support technique
Englewood
2011 - 2012
-
LU Club Restauration - Kraft Foods
- Chef de produit RHF Junior
2010 - 2010
-
Publicis Dialog - México
- Assistant directeur Grand Compte
Paris
2009 - 2010
-
Segma - Junior Entreprise du Groupe ESC Clermont
- Responsable communication
2007 - 2008