Mickael DUCOURET

BRUXELLES

Entreprises

  • Organica - Project Manager

    2015 - maintenant Click to edit position descriptionOrganica is a tailor-made management software supplier for more than 30 years. We aim to meet the management, the communication, collaboration and sales needs of organizations (companies, institutions, associations, etc.) through the design, installation and maintenance of integrated solutions.
    We have built a particular know-how on professional associations answering their specific needs for 15 years through the deployment of our in-house developped software: Organon.

  • Amaris - Manager

    Genève 2012 - 2014

  • Teletech – Logitech – Belfast UK - Représentant international support technique

    Englewood 2011 - 2012

  • LU Club Restauration - Kraft Foods - Chef de produit RHF Junior

    2010 - 2010

  • Publicis Dialog - México - Assistant directeur Grand Compte

    Paris 2009 - 2010

  • Segma - Junior Entreprise du Groupe ESC Clermont - Responsable communication

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Universidad De DEUSTO DBS (Donostia-San Sebastian (Guipuzcoa))

    Donostia-San Sebastian (Guipuzcoa) 2010 - 2011 MBA Dirección de empresas

    Management, finances and strategy

    Deusto Business School

  • TEC De Monterrey (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 2009 - 2009 International marketing

    University exchange program

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Clermont Ferrand 2007 - 2010

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Clermont Ferrand 2007 - 2011 AACSB accredited

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Clermont Ferrand 2007 - 2011

  • IUT ANGOULEME

    Angouleme 2005 - 2007 Graduate in Communication and Network Services

    Digital media specialisation

