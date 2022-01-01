Menu

Mickael GOSSET

Nanterre cedex

En résumé

COMPETENCES
Réseaux : switchs /routeurs Cisco, LAN, WAN, Protocole RIP, EIGRP,OSPF, Vlan, DHCP
Logiciels et outils : GLPI/OCS Inventory, Service Center, Outlook, MS Office, EOn/nagios, wireshark,...
Langages : langages PHP et HTML, PYTHON
Systèmes: Windows server 2003/2008/2012, Windows 7,windows 8, windows 10, Windows XP, Linux (Debian, Ubuntu, centos), AD (2003/2008/2012), Système messagerie, Virtualisation (VM, Worstation, virtual-box, kvm).
Internet : IE, Chrome, Firefox
Gestion: Gestion de projet, Gestion d'équipe.

LANGUE
Anglais: professionnel

CERTIFICATIONS
CCNA

Entreprises

  • Neurones-IT - Administrateur réseau & systèmes.

    Nanterre cedex 2014 - 2016 administrateur systèmes et réseaux niveau 2 et 3

  • BPI group - Technicien de proximité

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Gestion parc informatique
    Gestion flotte mobile/administration du serveur PABX
    Création de procédure
    Résolution d'incidents niveau 1,2,3

  • Crédit Agricole - Technicien de proximité au

    Montrouge 2011 - 2013 * Helpdesk
    * Technicien de proximité ;
    * Gestion du parc informatique (gestion des stocks, gestion des localisations des postes)

  • ATOOPC (Paris) - Technicien maintenance informatique

    2010 - 2011 * Installation et dépannage sur site ;
    * Installation d'un parc réseau
    * SAV PC / Imprimante / Réseau

  • Toshiba-France - Technicien maintenance informatique

    2009 - 2010 * Dépannage et configuration de pc
    * Installation software sur PC
    * Résolutions de problèmes

  • Iliad - Free - Administrateur Cisco

    2009 - 2009 * Mise en place de routeurs et switchs Cisco de la série Catalyst ;
    * Administration des switchs et routeurs

  • Amadeus-Hospitality (Evry) - Technicien Maintenance informatique

    2008 - 2008 * Assistance aux utilisateurs pour logiciel métier ;
    * Accueil téléphonique des clients

Formations

Réseau