Mickael GOSSET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Burcy
COMPETENCES
Réseaux : switchs /routeurs Cisco, LAN, WAN, Protocole RIP, EIGRP,OSPF, Vlan, DHCP
Logiciels et outils : GLPI/OCS Inventory, Service Center, Outlook, MS Office, EOn/nagios, wireshark,...
Langages : langages PHP et HTML, PYTHON
Systèmes: Windows server 2003/2008/2012, Windows 7,windows 8, windows 10, Windows XP, Linux (Debian, Ubuntu, centos), AD (2003/2008/2012), Système messagerie, Virtualisation (VM, Worstation, virtual-box, kvm).
Internet : IE, Chrome, Firefox
Gestion: Gestion de projet, Gestion d'équipe.
LANGUE
Anglais: professionnel
CERTIFICATIONS
CCNA
Mes compétences :
Réseaux et Système d'informations
VMWare
PHP
C++
Windows server
Python
Management
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion de projet
Routeurs/switchs Cisco
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Protocole RIP
PABX
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Office
Linux
Helpdesk
HTML
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Active Directory
DNS
Centreon et Nagios
Eyes of network
Checkpoint
Microsoft Windows Server
Exchange