Mickael GUILLOIS
Mickael GUILLOIS
Saint Sauveur
En résumé
Entreprises
MGSS2i
- Gérant
Saint Sauveur
2012 - maintenant
GFX Informatique
- Co-Gérant
2004 - 2011
Isipharm Cerp ROUEN
- Technicien conseil - Formateur
2000 - 2003
Formations
CNAM (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2001 - 2002
Module aquis
Ingénieur Cnam (HTT) Spécialité Informatique - option Informatique modélisation optimisation (IMO)
INSTITUT LIMAYRAC
Toulouse
1998 - 2000
BTS II
Gestion de projet, développement C, C++, physique appliqué...
Réseau
Anne-Claire HINTZY
Florent WIECZOREK
Francis GUILLOIS
Jean Pierre FABRE
Jerome THUILLIER
Marie DESCHAMPS
Mouhamadou CISSÉ
Nicolas REY
Swan PECHADRE REY
Thierry MAURIN