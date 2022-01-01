Menu

Mickaël HORNUNG

CLERMONT-FERRAND

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
OS Clients: Windows 2000 à Windows 7 ; Ubuntu
Annuaires : Active Directory - Open LDAP
Messagerie : Exchange 2003 - 2010 ; Postfix
Serveur de fichier SAMBA
Serveur WEB / LoadBalancer: Apache, Lighttpd, Ngin
Virtualisation : Xen / Qemu ; VMware
Monitoring ; Nagios
Téléphonie IP : Avaya IP OFFICE ; Elastix
OS Serveurs: Windows 2000 à 2008 Server ; Linux D
Bash
Netfilter/Iptables
PHP
Batch
Powershell
Reseaux
Téléphonie sur IP

Entreprises

  • Caisse primaire d'Assurance Maladie de Clermont-Ferrand (CDR - Missions Nationales) - Administrateur systèmes

    2016 - maintenant

  • Prizee.com - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2005 - 2014 Administration du parc interne, des serveurs hébergeant le site Prizee.com ainsi
    que les sites annexes s'appuyant sur la solution de cloud computing
    Amazon Web Services.

    - Parc interne réparti sur deux sites jusqu'a 150 postes et 30 serveurs
    Mise en place du réseau.
    Connexion VPN IPsec pour l'interconnexion des sites.
    Gestion d'un domaine active directory et d'un système de messagerie Exchange
    2003 (Serveur Frontend et Backend avec Outlook Web Access + rpc/http).
    Gestion des serveurs de fichiers (Samba).
    Filtrage des connexions avec Netfilter/Iptables.
    Consolidation de serveurs (Virtualisation Xen).
    Gestion de la téléphonie ip (Avaya).
    Creation d'outils de backup.

    - Prizee.com
    Administration et monitoring du parc (Nagios) comprenant environ 50 serveurs
    hébergé (Nerim) et composé de serveurs Apache, Lighttpd, MySQL, Memcache,
    LoadBalancer (HAProxy) et DNS (Bind).

    - Sites web annexes
    Mise en place de l'infrastructure hébergée sur le service de cloud computing
    Amazon Web Services (préparation des images serveur, répartition de charges
    des serveurs apache, autoscaling en fonction de la charge (reduction des
    coûts) et développement d'une solution de backup des bases de données
    (MySQL + MongoDB) sur le service S3.

    Formations : Centre de formation Adhara
    Mars - Novembre 2008
    - Installation et administration Windows Vista 4 jours (28H)
    - Reseau et active directory vers Windows Server 2008 5 jours (35H)
    - Window Powershell 5 jours (35H)
    - Linux Administration avancée 5 jours (35H)

Formations

Réseau