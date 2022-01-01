Retail
Mickaël LOISEAU
Ajouter
Mickaël LOISEAU
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROTIAL
- Responsable laboratoire R&D
2010 - maintenant
PROTIAL
- Technicien R&D
2003 - 2010
Service vétérinaire
- Contrôleur
2002 - 2002
Elefa
- Apprenti BTS IAA
2000 - 2002
Charcuterie ARTU
- Apprenti charcutier-traiteur
1997 - 1998
Hôtel restaurant de l'Europe
- Apprenti cuisinier
1995 - 1997
Formations
(CFPPA) Centre De Formation Professionnelle Et De Promotion Agricole, Au Lycée Les Sicaudières.
Bressuire
2000 - 2002
BTS IAA
Lycée Agricole Et Agroalimentaire Saint Lô Thére ENIL
Le Hommet D'Arthenay
1999 - 2000
Brevet professionnel IAA
(CFPPA) Centre De Formation Professionnelle Et De Promotion Agricole, Au Lycée Les Sicaudières.
Bressuire
1998 - 1999
BP IAA
CFA De Niort
Niort
1997 - 1998
CAP charcutier-traiteur
Cfa Henri Denoue
Niort
1995 - 1997
CAP cuisinier
Réseau
Bénédicte JAROUSSEAU (MEMIN)
Claudine CLERICI
Gilles POUBEL
Léa LEGRAND
Lolita BEAUPÉRIN
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Sébastien COTTON
Stéphane HERVE
Yohann BIGOLET