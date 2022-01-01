Menu

Mickaël LOISEAU

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PROTIAL - Responsable laboratoire R&D

    2010 - maintenant

  • PROTIAL - Technicien R&D

    2003 - 2010

  • Service vétérinaire - Contrôleur

    2002 - 2002

  • Elefa - Apprenti BTS IAA

    2000 - 2002

  • Charcuterie ARTU - Apprenti charcutier-traiteur

    1997 - 1998

  • Hôtel restaurant de l'Europe - Apprenti cuisinier

    1995 - 1997

Formations

Réseau