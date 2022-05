Mickaël MOREIRA

4 years of experience in the telecom industry.

(Core network activities, Troubleshooting, Platform configuration)



Diversified expertise integrating and validating Network Subsystem and Intelligent Network Platform, providing technical support. Participation in various Telecom projects with important pressure.



Main focus today : interconnection and roaming activities.



Spécialités :

* Roaming (2G, Camel, GPRS, UMTS, WiFi, Short Codes, USSD, SMS, MMS)

* Mobile Telecom Core Network

* Network Interconnections

* SS7 traffic steering platform



Mes compétences :

CORE

Core Network

Gprs

Gsm

Microsoft Sms

MMS

Network

Networks

QoS

Roaming

SS7

Troubleshooting

UMTS

USSD