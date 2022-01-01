Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Mickaelle IWANDZA
Mickaelle IWANDZA
Paris
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Vaux-sur-Seine
En résumé
Pas de description
Galeries Lafayette
- Vendeuse
Paris
2013 - 2013
Decathlon
- Conseillère de vente
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - maintenant
PARTEMA
- Animatrice de vente
2011 - 2013
EPEIGE École De Commerce Et De Marketing
Paris
2013 - maintenant
BTS
New3dge
Paris
2011 - 2013
Amandine SOUIN
Christophe FAYOL
Denis BOUILLET
Derc MABAKA
Inga ANDREEVA
Johann SAINT-VAL
Lea KIMBEKETE
Petitjean DANIEL
William IWANDZA