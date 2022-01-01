Misa ANDRIA

-
INGEDATA
- Corporate researcher
2015 - maintenant
- Etudes de marché approfondies
- Collecte d'informations de sociétés, contacts et technologies employées au sein de ces sociétés
- Vérification / découverte de contacts
- Veille de marché, de réputation et de compétitivité
- Création / Consolidation de données leads
- Mise à jour de bases de données
- In-depth market studies
- Gathering informations on companies and contacts - and the technology in use within those companies
- Contact checking / discovery
- Market, reputation & competition monitoring
- Creating / Updatind leads data
- Database updating
Cabinet de Communication de la Présidence de la République de Madagascar
- Digital strategy Manager
2015 - 2015
Optimisation de la présence de la Présidence sur le Web: site web & réseaux sociaux.
Optimizing the Presidential presence on the web: website & social networks
EASYTECH Madagascar
- Translater - Audio adapter
2015 - 2015
One shot contract translation & adaptation of an english speaking documentary in french.
MADACTYLO
- Service provider - Data processing
2014 - 2015
DYNAMO hotels & more
- Executive and research assistant
2014 - 2014
Davytopiol
- Administrative and finance assistant
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - 2014
NCI European Business Centers
- Assistant
2012 - 2013
JC 135 Language Services
- Translator - Proofreader
2010 - 2012
- Translation, edition and proofreading of documents
- Litterary and specialised translations French - English
Work On Line
- Assistant
2008 - 2009