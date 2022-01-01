Menu

Misa ANDRIA

PARIS

En résumé

Chef de projet

Entreprises

  • INGEDATA - Corporate researcher

    2015 - maintenant - Etudes de marché approfondies
    - Collecte d'informations de sociétés, contacts et technologies employées au sein de ces sociétés
    - Vérification / découverte de contacts
    - Veille de marché, de réputation et de compétitivité
    - Création / Consolidation de données leads
    - Mise à jour de bases de données



    - In-depth market studies
    - Gathering informations on companies and contacts - and the technology in use within those companies
    - Contact checking / discovery
    - Market, reputation & competition monitoring
    - Creating / Updatind leads data
    - Database updating

  • Cabinet de Communication de la Présidence de la République de Madagascar - Digital strategy Manager

    2015 - 2015 Optimisation de la présence de la Présidence sur le Web: site web & réseaux sociaux.
    Optimizing the Presidential presence on the web: website & social networks

  • EASYTECH Madagascar - Translater - Audio adapter

    2015 - 2015 One shot contract translation & adaptation of an english speaking documentary in french.

  • MADACTYLO - Service provider - Data processing

    2014 - 2015

  • DYNAMO hotels & more - Executive and research assistant

    2014 - 2014

  • Davytopiol - Administrative and finance assistant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2014

  • NCI European Business Centers - Assistant

    2012 - 2013

  • JC 135 Language Services - Translator - Proofreader

    2010 - 2012 - Translation, edition and proofreading of documents
    - Litterary and specialised translations French - English

  • Work On Line - Assistant

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2013 - 2014 Licence en Science du Langage

  • Université De Delhi - Lady Shri Ram College For Women

    New Delhi 2009 - 2012 Bachelor Honors

    Licence en science politique

  • CNTEMAD (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2007 - 2009 Law

  • Institut National De Tourisme Et D'Hotellerie INTH (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2006 - 2007 Art Culinaire et service de la table

  • Laclairefontaine Ambodivoanjo (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2005 - 2006 Bac ES mention Assez Bien

  • Lycée Français De Tananarive (Antananarivo, Madagascar)

    Antananarivo, Madagascar 2000 - 2005 Epreuves anticipées de Francais et de Biologie

