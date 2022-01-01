Mohamed AZOUGAY

-
Morpho
- Integrator and Technical Advisor TSM NFC ecosystem
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Client: CAIXA Bank, ING Bank : Integrator and Technical Advisor TSM ( Trusted Service Manager )
In charge of TSM integration activities between:
- Service providers: CAIXA Bank, ING Bank and MBank
- MNO: Orange, Vodafone
- SEI: Gemalto, Oberthure
Key tasks:
- Integration and acceptance testing.
- Sanity checks in production environment between TSM ecosystems (SP, SP-TSM, MNO-TSM and SEI).
- Animation of live test meetings between SQA team in Singapore, OTA team in Russia and integration team in Morocco
- Animation of End-To-End live testing with Service Providers and MNOs.
- Support team Training.
- Support on the production site.
Functional Skills:
- TSM
- Global platform
- AFSCM
Environment: Linux, ORACLE, TOMCAT, JBoss, Testlink, JIRA, Putty, JMeter, SOAP, XML…
-
Morpho
- Software Quality Responsible
Paris
2013 - 2014
Responsible for software quality in diversified environments in terms of technology and business
- Functionnal Testing
- Integration Testing
- Load Testing.
Administration :
Missions on Client site
Chile: Support and administration of an application that allows the management of the production cycle of Passports and identity cards.
Mauritania: Support and administration of a border control system (SymmetricDS).
Environment: JMeter, JAVA/J2EE, WebService, JBOSS, Tomcat, Oracle, SQL Server, Postgress, Linux, SymmetricDS, Putty, JIRA, Testlink, ...
-
Capgemini
- Expert performance , load testing and monitoring.
SURESNES
2011 - 2013
Client: Airbus, Orange And M6: Expert performance, load testing and monitoring.
Responsible for training, validation and implementation of load testing of all types of applications within a pole of 10 FTEs between France, Morocco and India
- Presentation of services and proposal solutions that meet the needs of customers
- Training of foreign employees on Apploader and AppsWatch tools.
- Planning, organizing and conducting tests
- Analysis and interpretation of results
Client: SNCF (National Society of French Railways):
Load Testing Consultant
Responsible for achieving load tests and performances
- Planning, organizing and conducting tests (creation of scripts, preparation of data sets, monitoring, test execution).
- Analysis and interpretation of results
- Coordination between different teams (Dev, deployment, system, DBMS ...).
DBA ORACLE Consultant (11g, 10g and 9i).
The main missions:
- Provide support to the project teams.
- Ensure the resolution of incidents and problems.
- Ensure data integrity and supervise databases.
- Updating regularly the mapping of risks and incidents.
- Develop and make available processes and operating procedures.
Environment: Windows NT, Unix, Loadrunner 9.5/11.0 , 9i/10g/11g Oracle , Java , J2EE, FLEX , WebService , TUXEDO , HTML, Putty , Winscp , WinMerge , Ant
Tools / Method (LEAN approach) :
- Visual Management.
- Infocenter
- Daily meeting
-
Corporate Software
- Technical leader
2010 - 2011
- Specific development and integration.
- Selection of technical solutions (software, framework...).
- Implementation of best practices and procedures.
- Technical support for developers.
- Organization, coordination and leadership of the team.
Environment: JAVA/J2EE, Spring, Struts, Hibernate, BI, Talend open studio, Talend open profiler, UNIX, PowerAMC, RAD, Oracle.
-
LES EAU MINERALES D'OULMES
- Training
2009 - 2009
Elaboration of a decisional platform (Production Analysis)
Environment: peoplesoft, Oracle 9i, Talend Open Stiduo, Talend Open Profiler, SQL, PLSQL
-
Menara Prefa
- Training
Marrakech
2008 - 2008
Installing and configuring of openVPN network.
-
ADS Tech
- Training
2006 - 2006
Functional Testing of new products