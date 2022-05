Mohamed EL ASRI

Hello and thank you for coming on my profile. I’m glad to welcome you and wish you a good visit on a Multicultural, Successful and Enthusiastic Director of International Sales Viadeo page.



Over 14 years experience in Life Sciences and Medical industries with 10 years senior international sales management. Good knowledge and proven track record in Marketing and international business development in leading companies where I have demonstrated the ability in planning, developing international business, coordinating projects, meeting deadlines and objectives in challenging environments.





Specialties :



-Strategy, Management, Finance, Marketing and International Sales

-Building and developing international business (familiar with starting business from scratch)

-Set-up and management of distributors network in EMEAI area (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India),

-Team management (recruiting, training, managing and developing sales executive’s competencies)

-Strong track record in launching, selling and developing Medical Equipment and Medical Devices business.



- Medical Equipment and Devices : Neurosurgery, Onco-Hematology, ICU, Operating Theatre and Infection Control



Mes compétences :

Marketing stratégique

Dispositifs médicaux

Business development

Management commercial

Distribution internationale

Intelligence économique

Export