Mohamed Elarbi AOUANI

Professor of Microbiology and Plant Biotechnology in Biotechnology Centre at Borj Cedria Technopark, Tunisia, where I founded the Laboratory of Legumes

Microorganisms Interactions and leaded it during 2001-2007. I supervised over 40 PhD and MSc students. I teached in the Universities of Tunis El Manar, Carthage 7 November and Monastir. Holder of PhD in Plant Physiology,1990, and doctorate of state in Microbiology from University of Tunis El Manar, 1998. Member of the American Society of Microbiology and the Model Legume Medicago truncatula consortium. I Coordinated for Tunisia, three European FP 6 projects and many international bilateral collaborations with Spain, Italy, Algeria, USA, Japan and France. I Co authored over 50 publications with Impact Factor, and over 40 international articles as book chapters and proceedings of international congresses. I Leaded or contributed to the organization of over 20 International meetings and congresses in Tunisia and abroad. I reviewed papers in many International Journals. I was Director of NEPAD/North Africa Biosciences Network 2008-2010 where I coordinated consortia conducting research projects for North Africa.



Mes compétences :

Biotechnology

Microbiology

Network