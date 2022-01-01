Mohamed ENANY

-
Companies (CHEMO) Spain
- General Manager
2015 - maintenant
for 4 Companies (CHEMO) Spain, (ADI) Bulgaria, (LOUCHEM) Poland & (GAUMARD) U.S.A.
Managing: - More than 120 People &20 Million $
-
Pierre Fabre
- Country Manager of Haza-Pharm
Castres
2014 - 2015
on Pierre Fabre(Dermo -Cosmetics) /Iraq
Country Manager Avene & Ducray for Iraq
Managing: - More than 65 People, 9 Million $&4 Companies
* Job title: - Country Manager of Al - Khadraa Tech /Iraq ,
-
Chemopharma GesmbH
- General Manager Of Appetite Pharma
Vienna
2014 - 2015
-
Bayer, Oppo, Seca, Smi, Pic, Convatec, Mede, Eppendorf &Pharma Companies
- Country Manager of Al – Khadraa Tech
2013 - 2014
Managing: More than 170 People &24 Million $
* Implement& identifying the strategic business plan (Key Objective, strategy, Marketing analysis and the financial objective)
* Putting the sales plan with the corporation with marketing and allocate the target and the budget according to areas.
* Deal with major distributors. ;
* Lead and Manage the national sales teams ( 8 Companies) ;
* Develop and Implement the company strategies. ;
* Develop and Maintain strong relationship with key opinion leaders (KOLs) ;
* Attend National, International and Regional Events. ;
* Achieve the agreed sales plan for the assigned country. ;
* Lead and manage the distribution team.
* Lead and manage the collection team. ;
* Evaluate(bi annual appraisal sheet) and Develop all my teams
* Coaching and counseling all my field force team (Either PSRs,P.S, Supervisors,District managers&sales managers)
* Develop second line management for the company ;
* Identify training courses specifically to develop each PSR
* Collect and analyze feedback either for market or competitors
-
Easy Care
- Director of sales & Business Development
2012 - 2013
Managing: More than 300 People &250 Million L.E
-
Membership Development & Literacy
- President
2011 - 2012
Of Membership Development, Rotary Awareness, Rotary Image& Rotary Family 2009-2010,2010-2011,
AssistantGovernor 2011,2012,2013,2014 ,
-
Membership Development
- Member Of Organization Committee
2010 - 2011
Of Membership Development, Rotary Awareness, Rotary Image& Rotary Family 2009-2010,
-
Health Expert & OMRON
- Director of Sales & Business Development
2008 - 2012
Managing: More than 70 People, 30 Million L.E, Medical devices,FMCG&Pharmaceutical
Developing more than 10 people
-
Membership Development & Literacy
- President
2007 - 2008
-
Literacy
- Member of Egyptian Committee
2007 - maintenant
-
M.E.R.L Outsourcing Services
- Sales General Manager
2006 - 2007
Managing: More than 70 People &30 Million L.E.
Developing: More than 10 People.
-
Ranbaxy
- Business Unit Manager
Gurgaon
2003 - 2006
Managing: More than 60 People &40 Million L.E.
Managing:- 4 Countries (Egypt, Sudan, Libya &Yemen)
-
Social activities and communication skills
- Winery Secretary
2003 - 2005
-
El Nozha
- Member of Egyptian Committee
2001 - maintenant
-
Hoffman
- Business Unit Manager Cardiology
2000 - 2003
Managing: More than 50 People &120 Million L.E.
Developing: More than 15 People.
-
Social activities and communication skills
- Member of Egyptian Committee
2000 - 2001
-
Hoffman
- Senior Sales Supervisor
1997 - 2000
Managing: More than 15 People & 55 Million L.E.
Developing: More than 6 People.
-
Hoffman
- Medical Representative
1996 - 1997
-
BMS
- Medical Representative
1995 - 1996
Job title: Administrator in Pharmaceutical Department