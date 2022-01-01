Menu

Mohamed ENANY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Medical Devices
System Strategy
Negotiation skills
FMCG
Dermatology
Central Nervous System
Biotechnology
sales ability intermediate skills
past experience
manage the distribution team
manage the collection team
develop each PSR
communication skills
Virology
Transplant
Supervision skills
Project Management
Problem Solving
Oncology
Neurology
Nephrology
Microsoft Office
Marketing analysis
Market Research
Manage the national sales teams
Leadership training
Interview Skills
Initial training
Identify training
Hepatitis
Haematology
Forecasting
Distribution Management
Develop second line management
Customer Relationship Management
Cardiology
Business to Business
Business Planning

Entreprises

  • Companies (CHEMO) Spain - General Manager

    2015 - maintenant for 4 Companies (CHEMO) Spain, (ADI) Bulgaria, (LOUCHEM) Poland & (GAUMARD) U.S.A.
    Managing: - More than 120 People &20 Million $

  • Pierre Fabre - Country Manager of Haza-Pharm

    Castres 2014 - 2015 on Pierre Fabre(Dermo -Cosmetics) /Iraq
    Country Manager Avene & Ducray for Iraq
    Managing: - More than 65 People, 9 Million $&4 Companies
    * Job title: - Country Manager of Al - Khadraa Tech /Iraq ,

  • Chemopharma GesmbH - General Manager Of Appetite Pharma

    Vienna 2014 - 2015

  • Bayer, Oppo, Seca, Smi, Pic, Convatec, Mede, Eppendorf &Pharma Companies - Country Manager of Al – Khadraa Tech

    2013 - 2014 Managing: More than 170 People &24 Million $
    * Implement& identifying the strategic business plan (Key Objective, strategy, Marketing analysis and the financial objective)
    * Putting the sales plan with the corporation with marketing and allocate the target and the budget according to areas.
    * Deal with major distributors. ;
    * Lead and Manage the national sales teams ( 8 Companies) ;
    * Develop and Implement the company strategies. ;
    * Develop and Maintain strong relationship with key opinion leaders (KOLs) ;
    * Attend National, International and Regional Events. ;
    * Achieve the agreed sales plan for the assigned country. ;
    * Lead and manage the distribution team.
    * Lead and manage the collection team. ;
    * Evaluate(bi annual appraisal sheet) and Develop all my teams
    * Coaching and counseling all my field force team (Either PSRs,P.S, Supervisors,District managers&sales managers)
    * Develop second line management for the company ;
    * Identify training courses specifically to develop each PSR
    * Collect and analyze feedback either for market or competitors

  • Easy Care - Director of sales & Business Development

    2012 - 2013 Managing: More than 300 People &250 Million L.E

  • Membership Development & Literacy - President

    2011 - 2012 Of Membership Development, Rotary Awareness, Rotary Image& Rotary Family 2009-2010,2010-2011,
    AssistantGovernor 2011,2012,2013,2014 ,

  • Membership Development - Member Of Organization Committee

    2010 - 2011 Of Membership Development, Rotary Awareness, Rotary Image& Rotary Family 2009-2010,

  • Health Expert & OMRON - Director of Sales & Business Development

    2008 - 2012 Managing: More than 70 People, 30 Million L.E, Medical devices,FMCG&Pharmaceutical
    Developing more than 10 people

  • Membership Development & Literacy - President

    2007 - 2008

  • Literacy - Member of Egyptian Committee

    2007 - maintenant

  • M.E.R.L Outsourcing Services - Sales General Manager

    2006 - 2007 Managing: More than 70 People &30 Million L.E.
    Developing: More than 10 People.

  • Ranbaxy - Business Unit Manager

    Gurgaon 2003 - 2006 Managing: More than 60 People &40 Million L.E.
    Managing:- 4 Countries (Egypt, Sudan, Libya &Yemen)

  • Social activities and communication skills - Winery Secretary

    2003 - 2005

  • El Nozha - Member of Egyptian Committee

    2001 - maintenant

  • Hoffman - Business Unit Manager Cardiology

    2000 - 2003 Managing: More than 50 People &120 Million L.E.
    Developing: More than 15 People.

  • Social activities and communication skills - Member of Egyptian Committee

    2000 - 2001

  • Hoffman - Senior Sales Supervisor

    1997 - 2000 Managing: More than 15 People & 55 Million L.E.
    Developing: More than 6 People.

  • Hoffman - Medical Representative

    1996 - 1997

  • BMS - Medical Representative

    1995 - 1996 Job title: Administrator in Pharmaceutical Department

Formations

  • Gustav Kaiser Training International (El-Azhar)

    El-Azhar 2001 - 2001

  • Gustav Kaiser Training International (El-Azhar)

    El-Azhar 1999 - 1999

  • Social Activities And Communication Skills (El-Azhar)

    El-Azhar 1998 - 2001 Member of Rotary-act Club

  • Institute UK (Londres)

    Londres 1997 - 1997

  • Faculty Of Pharmacy (El-Azhar University)

    El-Azhar University 1993 - 1995 Bachelor of Science

Réseau