Mohamed FEZZANI

Bonjour et Bienvenue sur mon profil !
Une forte formation académique et le passage par des expériences intéressantes m'ont permis d'acquérir de nombreuses compétences via diverses tâches mentionnées avec plus de détails dans mon profil, je possède également une bonne pratique sur les systèmes d'exploitation précisément les produits Microsoft pareille une bonne maîtrise sur les réseaux informatiques.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Outlook
MICROSOFT 2008 r2
VPN
PUTTY
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
MOT Testing
MAN
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Hyper-V
Hermes
FTP
Ethernet
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA
BlackBerry
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Active Directory
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée