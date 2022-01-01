Menu

Mohamed GHERRAS

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Experienced professional with proven ability to build long lasting profitable business.

Mes compétences :
Key Account Management
Negotiation
Sales Management
Business Strategy

Entreprises

  • Tetra Pak Group - Key Account Director & Sales Office Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Tetra Pak - Senior Key account Manager/Business Development Manager

    Colombes 2005 - maintenant In charge of new business development by detecting new serious opportunities and transform them into high added value and concrete projects.

  • ICOMA - Sales & Marketing Director

    2004 - 2005 Reporting to CEO, in charge of planning and executing group business policy. Accountable for sales and marketing strategy, budget and sales organization (20 people)
    Key achievements: creating a new company vision and setting a sustainable growth strategy + carrying out the Marketing plan and growing sales by 50% during first year.

  • Tetra Pak - Commercial Manager Morocco & Mauritania

    Colombes 2000 - 2004

  • XEROX - Major Accounts Sales Manager

    Saint-Denis 1996 - 2000

  • Auto Hall - Sales Executive / Area Manager

    Casablanca 1993 - 1996

Formations

Réseau