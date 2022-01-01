Mohamed GHERRAS

Experienced professional with proven ability to build long lasting profitable business.
Mes compétences :
Key Account Management
Negotiation
Sales Management
Business Strategy
Entreprises
Tetra Pak Group
- Key Account Director & Sales Office Manager
2014 - maintenant
Tetra Pak
- Senior Key account Manager/Business Development Manager
Colombes2005 - maintenantIn charge of new business development by detecting new serious opportunities and transform them into high added value and concrete projects.
ICOMA
- Sales & Marketing Director
2004 - 2005Reporting to CEO, in charge of planning and executing group business policy. Accountable for sales and marketing strategy, budget and sales organization (20 people)
Key achievements: creating a new company vision and setting a sustainable growth strategy + carrying out the Marketing plan and growing sales by 50% during first year.
Tetra Pak
- Commercial Manager Morocco & Mauritania