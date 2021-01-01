Monika TLALKA

-
SAS FEREST ING
- Business Development Manager
2009 - maintenant
Responsabilities and achievements:
-Prospected and selected clients in France and abroad, mainly in Morocco, UK and Eastern European Countries,
- Managed all commercial, economical, administrative, legal and technical aspects of projects portfolio from identification to the signature of the sales contract;
-Developed and created of marketing paper materials such as brochures, flyers, posters, etc.
-Developed and coordinated Website's company,
-Participated in national and international exhibitions,
-Developed partnerships with enginnering companies, architectes, economistes, lawyers in France and abroad,
- Ensured competent reporting and follow up the performance of commercial & marketing actions;
-Looked for international tenders,etc.
-
CCI INTERNATIONAL NORD PAS DE CALAIS
- Trainee/ Assistant of International Business Manager
2008 - 2009
Responsabilities and achievements:
-updated studies for French companies from Nord-Pas-de-Calais Region willing to export in Eastern European Countries and Russia,
-consulting for small and middle-seized French companies,
-organized and preperad international exhibitions and business trips in Eastern European Countries,
-organized and prepared business trips abroad for French companies,
-translated in Polish and English,etc
-
METALPOL WEGIERSKA GORKA
- Export Assistant
2007 - 2008
RESPONSABILITIES AND ACHIEVEMENTS:
-Was in constant contact with clients through verbal and written communication on products of company,
-Supported export Manger during business trips abroad,(England, France, Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Russia),
-forlulated strategy of export and development,
-Supported export manager and marketing manager,
-Made written traductions in Polish, English and French,
-Handled clients in an efficient and professional manner,
-Prepared reports after business trips,
-Reviewed export orders,
-Ensured to verify conformity of filled orders and documents.
-Prepared bills of lading, export declarations, certificates of origin, and related documents,
- Communicated with export related authorities, and customers, in all relevant territories and countries,
-Was in constant contact with clients through verbal and written communication about gather information on delivery and products to be delivered,
-Made sure that products were delivered on schedule,