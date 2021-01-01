Menu

Monika TLALKA

LILLE

Entreprises

  • SAS FEREST ING - Business Development Manager

    2009 - maintenant Responsabilities and achievements:
    -Prospected and selected clients in France and abroad, mainly in Morocco, UK and Eastern European Countries,
    - Managed all commercial, economical, administrative, legal and technical aspects of projects portfolio from identification to the signature of the sales contract;
    -Developed and created of marketing paper materials such as brochures, flyers, posters, etc.
    -Developed and coordinated Website's company,
    -Participated in national and international exhibitions,
    -Developed partnerships with enginnering companies, architectes, economistes, lawyers in France and abroad,
    - Ensured competent reporting and follow up the performance of commercial & marketing actions;
    -Looked for international tenders,etc.

  • CCI INTERNATIONAL NORD PAS DE CALAIS - Trainee/ Assistant of International Business Manager

    2008 - 2009 Responsabilities and achievements:

    -updated studies for French companies from Nord-Pas-de-Calais Region willing to export in Eastern European Countries and Russia,
    -consulting for small and middle-seized French companies,
    -organized and preperad international exhibitions and business trips in Eastern European Countries,
    -organized and prepared business trips abroad for French companies,
    -translated in Polish and English,etc

  • METALPOL WEGIERSKA GORKA - Export Assistant

    2007 - 2008 RESPONSABILITIES AND ACHIEVEMENTS:

    -Was in constant contact with clients through verbal and written communication on products of company,
    -Supported export Manger during business trips abroad,(England, France, Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Russia),
    -forlulated strategy of export and development,
    -Supported export manager and marketing manager,
    -Made written traductions in Polish, English and French,
    -Handled clients in an efficient and professional manner,
    -Prepared reports after business trips,
    -Reviewed export orders,
    -Ensured to verify conformity of filled orders and documents.
    -Prepared bills of lading, export declarations, certificates of origin, and related documents,
    - Communicated with export related authorities, and customers, in all relevant territories and countries,
    -Was in constant contact with clients through verbal and written communication about gather information on delivery and products to be delivered,
    -Made sure that products were delivered on schedule,

Formations

  • University Charles De Gaulle Lille 3

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2008 - 2009 Bachelor in International /Export/Marketing/Languages

  • Sciences Po Lille

    Lille 2006 - 2007 Certificate in International Relations

  • University Of Wroclaw (Wroclaw)

    Wroclaw 2001 - 2007 Master in International Relations/ Politics/Languages/Economics/

