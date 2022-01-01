Montassar DHIAF

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille
A motivated self-starter with a passion for helping and motivating others , strong analytical abilities to problem solving and managing issues . Posses proven leadership , communication and soft skills and the drive to make a difference
https://issuu.com/montasserdhief/docs/my_portfolio
Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Rhino3d
Architecture navale
AMESim
Energies marines
Construction navale
Offshoring
Yachting
Rhinoceros
Python Programming
ship design
Pompe à pression
AMEtank
Ampreva
Réservoirs