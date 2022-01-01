Montassar DHIAF

A motivated self-starter with a passion for helping and motivating others , strong analytical abilities to problem solving and managing issues . Posses proven leadership , communication and soft skills and the drive to make a difference



https://issuu.com/montasserdhief/docs/my_portfolio



Mes compétences :

AutoCAD

Rhino3d

Architecture navale

AMESim

Energies marines

Construction navale

Offshoring

Yachting

Rhinoceros

Python Programming

ship design

Pompe à pression

AMEtank

Ampreva

Réservoirs