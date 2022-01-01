Menu

Montassar DHIAF

Sfax

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille

En résumé

A motivated self-starter with a passion for helping and motivating others , strong analytical abilities to problem solving and managing issues . Posses proven leadership , communication and soft skills and the drive to make a difference

https://issuu.com/montasserdhief/docs/my_portfolio

Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Rhino3d
Architecture navale
AMESim
Energies marines
Construction navale
Offshoring
Yachting
Rhinoceros
Python Programming
ship design
Pompe à pression
AMEtank
Ampreva
Réservoirs

Entreprises

  • SCIN - Architecte ingénieur naval

    Sfax 2017 - maintenant Rattaché principalement à la branche militaire du chantier je traite des avant-projets avec notamment :
    - Modélisation 3D des futurs projets
    - Réalisation de plans généraux d'arrangement
    - Calcul de résistance de carène & Prédiction de performance
    - Choix de la propulsion et étude moteur
    - Calcul de stabilité
    - Participation aux réunions commerciales avec les principaux fournisseurs et le directeur commercial
    En parallèle j'assure le suivi des projets de leur conception jusqu'à la mise à l'eau avec notamment la coordination des pesées hydrostatiques du chantier.
    Enfin j'approfondis mes connaissances en étudiant de nombreux articles en coopération avec le pôle R&D du chantier, afin d'apporter de nouvelles technologies dans les futurs projets.

  • LMS International - Ingénieur simulation navale

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Développement des démonstrateurs de simulation physique pour des applications navales civiles et militaires.

    -Lancer des calculs hydrodynamiques des navires .
    -Simulations et validation des modèles réalisés (modèle diesel, modèle électrique et un troisième hybride).
    -Créations des applications sous Python.
    -Rédaction de la documentation technique liée aux modèles.

  • SEREPT - Ingénieur Offshore

    Hammam Lif 2014 - 2015 Transformation des plateformes pétrolières délaissées en campus universitaire

    -Faire un constat de l'état existant des plateformes.
    -Réalisation des différentes analyses (résistance à la fatigue, flambement, et stabilité).
    -Création d'un modèle 3D des plateformes.
    -Mettre en place un plan d'intervention avec une estimation budgétaire.
    -Émettre un rapport final incluant les bilans qualité, planning et coût.

Formations

  • ENSTA BRETAGNE (Ex ENSIETA)

    Brest 2015 - 2016 Mastère spécialisé Architecture et ingénierie navale

  • ENSA Paris La Villette

    Paris 2015 - 2016 DPEA Architecte naval option Ship design

  • Ecole Nationale D'Architecture Et D'Urbanisme ENAU (Sidi Bou Said)

    Sidi Bou Said 2010 - 2015 Diplôme National d'architecte

Réseau