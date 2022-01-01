Retail
Morand LUCIE
Ajouter
Morand LUCIE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
CDC HABITAT
- Chef de pôle développement (78,91, T12), GIE Grand Paris Habitat (CDC Habitat)
2018 - maintenant
GIE Grand Paris Habitat (EFIDIS-OSICA)
- Responsable développement
2015 - 2018
EFIDIS (Groupe SNI)
- Chargée d'opérations
2009 - 2015
Société Nationale Immobilière (SNI)
- Responsable Développement
2009 - 2009
Archipel Habitat (OPH de Rennes Métropole)
- Chargée d'étude/d'opérations
2008 - 2008
Formations
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
maintenant
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
2007 - 2009
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
2006 - 2007
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
2003 - 2006