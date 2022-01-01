Menu

Morand LUCIE

PARIS

Entreprises

  • CDC HABITAT - Chef de pôle développement (78,91, T12), GIE Grand Paris Habitat (CDC Habitat)

    2018 - maintenant

  • GIE Grand Paris Habitat (EFIDIS-OSICA) - Responsable développement

    2015 - 2018

  • EFIDIS (Groupe SNI) - Chargée d'opérations

    2009 - 2015

  • Société Nationale Immobilière (SNI) - Responsable Développement

    2009 - 2009

  • Archipel Habitat (OPH de Rennes Métropole) - Chargée d'étude/d'opérations

    2008 - 2008

Formations