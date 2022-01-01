Mordjiane FILALI

Mes compétences :
Communication
Management
SAP Finance
SAP ERP
Entreprises
Markem-Imaje
- Functional Consultant in a Roll Out Project
bourg les valence2015 - 2016As Capgemini Consultant I worked for Markem-Imaje as Junior Contractor
I was in charged as Business Analyst to work on two interfaces (IGLS and IMAP) used to manage Fi-GL and Fi-AP Processes. As Functional Consultant I was in charged :
- To define the Business requirements while collaborating daily with Indian IT Consultants
- To monitor the testing phase in UAT Environment and share the validation Proof of test Docs.
- To validate the Change Request before to push them in Prodution.
- To plan and manage the UAT Sessions in Poland and in Singapore before the Go Live.
- To work with the Change Management Team in order to review and improve Training Supports.
Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- SAP Functional Consultant
PARIS-LA DEFENSE2015 - maintenantSYSTEM INTEGRATOR:
- Analyze the Business Requirements
- Test Execution and Coordination
- Data Migration: Cost Centers, Profit Centers...
- Go Live Setup Preparation & Coordination
- Multicultural Project (India, UK, US, Japan, Singapore...)
- Collaborate daily with Indian Developpers Team
BUSINESS INTEGRATOR:
- Business Technology Assessement on Finance and Consolidation tools
- Change Management on Finance
- User Acceptance Test (UAT) Management in Singapore
- End-Users Training Supports improvement
IT ERP SKILLS:
- SAP ERP Financials ECC6
- SAP FI-GL General Ledger
- SAP FI-AP Account Payables
- SAP S4HANA Finance (Certification)
Publicis
- Change Management in a World Wide SAP Roll-Out Project
Paris2014 - 2014- SAP Training Material Creation including all SAP Modules (SD, FI-AR, FI-AP, CO, MM, PP...)
in a different formats (E-learning courses, User Guides, Workshops...)
- SAP "Training Kits" Improvement for Super Users
- Responsible of Storage and Sharing Training Supports on Sharepoint Server
- Preparation of UAT Sessions (Scenarios of test) with Contractors Team (From Accenture)
- Managed End-user Requirements with Developpers (Incidents, Requests)
The Master II program consists on preparing students to work for any IS Consulting or Auditing Services Companies all around the world. All Professors based their program on their previous experienced as Senior Consultant. Most of them were coming from well known Consulting Officies as Ernst & Young, Accenture and IBM.
Mälardalens Högskola University (Sweden) (Västerås)
Västerås2012 - 2013Erasmus Exchange in Sweden
Economics (Macro/Micro), Service marketing et IT, Financial Accounting, Stress management...