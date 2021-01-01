Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mory MORY KOUROUMA (KOUROUMA)
Ajouter
Mory MORY KOUROUMA (KOUROUMA)
CONAKRY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
ISSEG (Institut Supérieur De Sciences D'Éducation De Guinée) (Conakry)
Conakry
2019 - maintenant
Bac
Une envie d'aller plus loin dans ce domaine, et d'être parmi les meilleurs de ce domaine.
Réseau
Audric FOUREZ
Catherine MNAFKI KERSULEC
Christian NIYUBAHWE
Du Web LE PETIT PRINCE
Estelle SOUBEYRAND-LENOIR
Kalil Aïssata DIABATE
Kevine KENGNE
Loroux SIDONIE
Patrice MASINO