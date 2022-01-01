Menu

Muriel ROGER

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

15 years of cumulative experience in Tender Management, Cost Estimating
and Construction Methods, within the Oil & Gas Industry.
Mobility: Europe

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Offshore Oil & Gas
FPSO
Proposal management
Project management
Interface management
Mooring, Turret
Maritime Works
Risk and Opportunities Management
Contract (legal and commercial risk management)
Cost estimating
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Proposal Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2015 - maintenant Proposal Manager for the Floaters Business Line.

  • SBM Offshore - Proposal Leader

    SCHIEDAM 2010 - 2014 Proposal Manager for EPCI Projects: FPSO, FSO, Mooring Systems (Turrets, Tower Soft Yoke).
    Contract amount from 100 Musd to 1,000 Musd.
    Management of the Proposal Team, 10 to 30 people, from bid start until handover to the Project Team.
    Proposal Team includes the following disciplines: Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Cost estimating, Planning, Risk, Installation, Legal, Taxes, Insurance, HSSE, Quality, Regulatory Compliance.
    Setting up the proposal team in SBM Schiedam Execution Centre, NL, in 2013
    Training of the proposal team in Schiedam – Proposal Manager on several Turret jobs.
    Connecting people between Monaco and Schiedam EC to share the know-how on a "work as one" target.
    Creation of a "Safety Moments" database for the Proposals Team.


    Main Projects:
    ENI Mozambique FLNG Turret (FEEDs for Saipem / Technip / KBR);
    Libra FPSO (extended well test unit – Petrobras). Coordination of 2 Execution Centres;
    Mariner Turret for Statoil, Scarborough Turret for Saipem /Chiyoda on ExxonMobil FLNG Project;
    Offshore Transhipment Facility for BG Brazil: 1 FSO, 2 CALMs buoys, 10km subsea pipeline + O&M;
    Petrobras LNG FPSO : vessel turret and specific offloading system development and estimating;
    BZ25 Tower Soft Yoke, for CNOOC.

  • EMCC - VINCI - Business Development Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Development of “international” business activities for EMCC.
    Set up and management of bids and agreements with foreign partner companies.
    Main Project: Qatar -Bahrain Causeway Project (Client Qatar Bahrain Causeway Foundation)

  • Saipem - Proposal Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2007 - 2009 Proposal Manager on EPCI Maritime Works Projects (contract amount from 100 MUSD to 2,000 Musd).

    Gorgon LNG Jetty Tender, Autralia (with Leighton). Client Chevron.
    Arzew LNG jetty and Arzew Ammonia Projects, Algeria. Client Sonatrach.
    Brass (jetty and breakwater), Nigeria. Client Total.

  • Saipem - Cost Estimator

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2007 Cost Estimator on Maritime Business Line tenders.
    Proposal Leader on site for a major design change during Peru LNG Project execution,.

  • SAIPEM sa - Methods Engineer - Maritime works

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2001 - 2007 Methods Engineer: development, organization and follow up of construction methods on Tenders and Projects.
    Interface engineering/construction teams. Schedule, equipment, manhours, specific tools, draftmen management.

    Methods Coordinator on Tender & Project: Peru LNG Terminal, Client Hunt Oil
    Methods Coordinator on Tender & Project - Guangdong LNG Receiving Terminal, in China, for BP. Follow up and coordination with chinese subcontractor China Harbour.
    03-2001 to 09-2001: methods and works engineer on Monaco Harbour Extension Project .

Formations

  • ISITV

    La Valette Du Var 1998 - 2001 Masters Degree

    Master's Degree in Engineering ISITV (Toulon, France) - Marine Engineering option

