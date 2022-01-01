Muriel ROGER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
15 years of cumulative experience in Tender Management, Cost Estimating
and Construction Methods, within the Oil & Gas Industry.
Mobility: Europe
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Offshore Oil & Gas
FPSO
Proposal management
Project management
Interface management
Mooring, Turret
Maritime Works
Risk and Opportunities Management
Contract (legal and commercial risk management)
Cost estimating
Gestion de projet
Management