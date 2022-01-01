Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Muriel SACHETAT
Ajouter
Muriel SACHETAT
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EUROMASTER
- Tespinsable de centre de service
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2015 - maintenant
TELEACTIS
- Responsable clientèle
2009 - 2015
Spir Communication
- Directrice de centre de profit
Aix-en-Provence
2002 - 2009
APICIUS
1997 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertrand PETIPA
Emmanuel GUIGON
Fabien ARÉVALO
Hotel ARBEZ
Nicolas SACHETAT
Olivier LUISETTI
Pierre BOUDIAS
Rémi OHAYON
Stéphanie PIVET
Sylvane MICHAUD