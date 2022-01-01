Menu

Muriel SACHETAT

Montbonnot-Saint-Martin

Entreprises

  • EUROMASTER - Tespinsable de centre de service

    Montbonnot-Saint-Martin 2015 - maintenant

  • TELEACTIS - Responsable clientèle

    2009 - 2015

  • Spir Communication - Directrice de centre de profit

    Aix-en-Provence 2002 - 2009

  • APICIUS

    1997 - 1999

