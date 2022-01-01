Muriel SALVADORI

I graduated from ESATCA, a french "engineering" school, specialised in Aviation and Automotive, in 1994.

After 8 years as a consultant, expert in Aviation Regulations, I had the wish to join a large company. I started with Airbus in 2001 as a Customer Support Director (leasing companies, easyJet, Lufthansa), an "after sales" position. I also particpated to major sales campaigns.

Five years later, I decided to join the A320 programme Management team : I was accountable for on time/on cost/on quality delivery with regard to the customer order over the Definition/manufacturing/delivery processes, thourghout the A320 programme. I then moved to Engineering where I was managing a team of 45 people, dealing with aiworthiness approvals (SB, repairs, technical adaptations and CAMO certifying staff) for all Airbus in service-fleets.

In 2011, I started in the Airbus Corporate Jet Programme, responsible for Industrial Planning, Business Performance, Programme Policies and Supply Chain. I was promoted as VP ACJ Programme in 2014, adding the responsibility to define and develop ACJ family of Aircraft ( A318, A319, A320, A321, A330, A340, A350, A380), deliver green aircraft, define and install Executive Interiors in cooperation with Completion Centers.



Mes compétences :

Aéronautique

Aviation

Contracts

Customer Relation

Management

Négociation

Negotiation

PROGRAMME

Programme Management

Qualité

Quality

Relation Client

Sales

ventes