Menu

Muriel SALVADORI

Blagnac

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I graduated from ESATCA, a french "engineering" school, specialised in Aviation and Automotive, in 1994.
After 8 years as a consultant, expert in Aviation Regulations, I had the wish to join a large company. I started with Airbus in 2001 as a Customer Support Director (leasing companies, easyJet, Lufthansa), an "after sales" position. I also particpated to major sales campaigns.
Five years later, I decided to join the A320 programme Management team : I was accountable for on time/on cost/on quality delivery with regard to the customer order over the Definition/manufacturing/delivery processes, thourghout the A320 programme. I then moved to Engineering where I was managing a team of 45 people, dealing with aiworthiness approvals (SB, repairs, technical adaptations and CAMO certifying staff) for all Airbus in service-fleets.
In 2011, I started in the Airbus Corporate Jet Programme, responsible for Industrial Planning, Business Performance, Programme Policies and Supply Chain. I was promoted as VP ACJ Programme in 2014, adding the responsibility to define and develop ACJ family of Aircraft ( A318, A319, A320, A321, A330, A340, A350, A380), deliver green aircraft, define and install Executive Interiors in cooperation with Completion Centers.

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Aviation
Contracts
Customer Relation
Management
Négociation
Negotiation
PROGRAMME
Programme Management
Qualité
Quality
Relation Client
Sales
ventes

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - VP Airbus Corporate Jets Programme

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant Responsible for ACJ Programme P&L, Product Evolution Plan, ACJ Product Development and Optimisation, Aircraft and Cabin definition, customization, installation ad delivery, Aircraft&Cabin&Services Pricing

  • Airbus Group - Head of Airbus Corporate Jets Programme Management

    Blagnac 2011 - 2014 Responsible for Programme Business Performance, for Product Policy, Industrial Planning, Risk and Opportunities Management, Supply Chain

  • AIRBUS - Head of Maintenance and Engineering Airworthiness

    Blagnac 2009 - 2011 This department ensures the certification of airworthiness limitations and structural repairs, optional modifications approval and Continuous airworthiness management of customer aircraft.

  • Airbus Group - SA family Customer Programme Director

    Blagnac 2006 - 2009

  • Airbus - Customer Support Director

    Blagnac 2001 - 2006

  • BUREAU VERITAS - Responsable d'activité

    Puteaux 1994 - 2001 Laboratories accreditation, ISO 9001 certification, airport certification and Part 145 and OPS-M consulting activities.

Formations

Réseau