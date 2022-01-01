Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Muriel TRAINEAU
Ajouter
Muriel TRAINEAU
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de la Défense
- Conseillère en emploi
Paris
2007 - maintenant
accompagnement vers le secteur privé ou public, des militaires dans une démarche de reconversion
Base aérienne de Cazaux
- Chancellerie
2002 - 2007
Ministère de la Défense - Paris
- Secrétariat particulier
Paris
1992 - 2002
Hôpital R. Poincaré à Garches (92)
- Secrétaire médicale
1990 - 1991
service de rééducation fonctionnelle - service de suite
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Catherine LIDY
Cécile FERNANDEZ
David GARCIA
Fayçal AURAGHI
James LAKHRIF
Jean Michel LEBEC
Olivier POLSON
Rémy GUILLEMET
Sandrine ROBERT
Sylvain NICOL