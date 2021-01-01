Murielle COLART

-
La Mancha
- Tax counsel
2012 - maintenant
- Leading the implementation of the group restructuring further to the delisting of the La Mancha Group and its carve out from the Areva group.
- In charge of Group Tax Matters
PricewaterhouseCoopers Londres & Paris
- M&A Director
2005 - 2012
• Assisted private equity and corporate clients in various industry sectors in the structuring of international M&A transactions.
• Developed & coordinated the implementation of acquisition structures, liaising with financing banks and lawyers.
• Assisted target management in post-closing group restructurings, refinancing transactions and debt restructurings, tax treatment of transaction costs, etc.
• Participated in debt restructuring transactions during the financial crisis.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Luxembourg
- Tax Director (International Tax)
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2002 - 2005
• Advised on Luxembourg international tax structures (holding and intra-group financing structures, location of intellectual property) for multinational clients. Negotiated Luxembourg tax rulings.
• Structured vehicles in the context of acquisitions by private equity funds, involving the use of hybrid financing instruments.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Bruxelles
- Corporate tax advisor
1993 - 2002
• Advised financial services clients on managing their corporate tax position and optimising the products they offered to their clients from a tax perspective.
• Drafted the tax section of public investment funds and private equity funds prospectuses.
* Nov 1997 - Feb 1999: Moscow assignment: advice on investment funds regulation - Worked in a consortium of independent consultants led by Dresdner Bank (and sponsored by the EU) and advised the Federal Commission of Securities Market (regulatory authority) on improvements of their public investment funds regulation.