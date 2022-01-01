Menu

Murielle GROS

DRAVEIL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Formation

Entreprises

  • Croix Rouge Française - CHARGEE DE MISSION

    2014 - maintenant

  • NESTLE WATERS DIRECT FRANCE - RESPONSABLE RECOUVREMENT

    1997 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau