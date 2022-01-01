Menu

Mustafa GUECHI

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Storytelling
CRM
Négociation
Relation client
Solution Selling
Project management
Key Account Manager KAM

Entreprises

  • ThinkingPhones - Regional Sales Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Salesforce.com - Account Executive

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Account Executive - France
    Selling CRM solutions (Customer Relationship Management) including SFA (Sales Force Automation), Marketing automation, Customer Service &Support, also mobile solutions, portals, application development (PaaS) etc.

  • Polycom - Commercial

    Puteaux 2008 - 2010 Pipeline generation
    Closing, cross selling & Up selling Unified communication solutions - videoconference, telepresence, audioconference.
    Managing France & Moyen Orient.

  • Inzo - VIE - Commercial Libye

    2006 - 2007

  • Service Source - Commercial sédentaire - Sun Microsystem

    2005 - 2006 Gestion d'un portefeuille client - Moyen Orient & Afrique du nord
    Up selling & Cross Selling Training services.

Formations

  • University Of Derby (Derby)

    Derby 2004 - 2005 MA in Business Management

  • University Of Derby Business School (Derby)

    Derby 2003 - 2004 International Business Management

