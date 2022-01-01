Mustafa GUECHI

Mes compétences :
Storytelling
CRM
Négociation
Relation client
Solution Selling
Project management
Key Account Manager KAM
Entreprises
ThinkingPhones
- Regional Sales Manager
2016 - maintenant
Salesforce.com
- Account Executive
PARIS2011 - 2011Account Executive - France
Selling CRM solutions (Customer Relationship Management) including SFA (Sales Force Automation), Marketing automation, Customer Service &Support, also mobile solutions, portals, application development (PaaS) etc.
Polycom
- Commercial
Puteaux2008 - 2010Pipeline generation
Closing, cross selling & Up selling Unified communication solutions - videoconference, telepresence, audioconference.
Managing France & Moyen Orient.
Inzo - VIE
- Commercial Libye
2006 - 2007
Service Source
- Commercial sédentaire - Sun Microsystem
2005 - 2006Gestion d'un portefeuille client - Moyen Orient & Afrique du nord
Up selling & Cross Selling Training services.