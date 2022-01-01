Menu

Mustapha HETTI

MUSTAPHA HETTI
Imeuble 27 app 18 al azhar
CASABLANCA.
 Tél. 0666958236
Date de naissance :02/09/1982, a Errachidia
 Email : mustaphahetti2015@gmail.com


Mes compétences :
WINS
Telnet
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Frame Relay
FTP
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
DSL
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Apache WEB Server
Active Directory
ACL

  • FP ERRACHIDIA - Stage

    2014 - maintenant : 1mois de stage à Faculté polydisciplinaire Er-Rachidia. ;

  • Société BENGASMI - Stage

    2013 - maintenant Compétences Informatique maîtrisées
    * Maintenance Mise à niveau dépannage des postes informatiques . ;
    * Installation et administration des Serveurs : Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, WINS, Web (IIS, Apache), Messagerie, FTP . ;
    * Maîtrise des logiciels de gestion de parc.
    * Sécurité informatique. ;
    * Participer au câblage du réseau informatique. ;
    * Réseau informatique (Installation, configuration, architecture, partage, imprimantes) ;
    * Configurations des Switchs, et des routeurs (routage OSPF, EIGRP, RIP ,IS-IS, MPLS,BGP,VLAN, ACL,TELNET ,HSRP ,VRRP ,GLBP,PVST,RSTP ,NTP). ;
    * Réseau WAN : Rnis, Frame-relay, DSL ,LS.
    * Installation camera de surveillance. ;
    * Logiciels d'applications bureautique: (Word, Excel, access, Power Point, front page2003). ;

  • Banque Populaire de Meknès - Stage

    2013 - maintenant : 1mois de stage à Banque Populaire de Meknès (Agence Goulmima). ;

  • Institut Multihexa (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2014 - maintenant Diplôme europeen des etudes superieures informatiques et reseaux

    : Diplôme Technicien spécialisé systèmes et réseaux informatique a l'institut Multihexa Errachidia.
    * 2011 /2012 : Baccalauréat Science Physique au lycée Med 5 Goulmima errachidia . ;

  • Institut Multihexa (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2014

  • Multihexa (Errachidia)

    Errachidia 2012 - maintenant

  • Ecole Royale De Gendarmerie ERGd EOffr (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2004 - 2010 CERIFICAT DE COMPETANCE

    six ans au sein de la gendarmerie royale marocaine. ;

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques

    Errachidia 2004 - 2005

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques

    Errachidia 2003 - 2004

  • Lycée Technique (Errachidia)

    Errachidia 2002 - 2003 Baccalauréat Science

  • Lycée Med V Goulmima (Goulmima)

    Goulmima 2001 - 2002 Baccalauréat Science

