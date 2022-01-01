Retail
Myriam BERLAIN
Myriam BERLAIN
DRANCY
Entreprises
OPH DE SEINE ST DENIS
- CHEF DU SERVICE RECOUVREMENT
2013 - maintenant
OPH DE SEINE ST DENIS
- DELEGUEE ADJOINTE (delégation de Bobigny)
2012 - 2013
OPH DRANCY
- Responsable d'Agence
2008 - 2012
OPH 93
- RESPONSABLE DU SERVICE CONTENTIEUX
Bobigny
2007 - 2008
AFTRP
- GESTIONNAIRE DE PATRIMOINE
Paris
2002 - 2007
Abdessamad ZARROURI
Bertrand TIHY
Sabrina KEFFIF
Savioz KARINE
Serge ANDRIOLO
Valérie BOEUF
