Nabil MEDIOUNI (NABIL)

Hi,



Currently studying for my 3rd year at ISAMM (higher institute of art and multimedia - Manouba), I am looking for a company that could welcome me as part of an agreed job for a period of from (1 - 1.5 year) from (1 June 2021).



It is therefore quite natural that I turned to your company whose sector of activity corresponds perfectly to my future professional aspirations. I will be honored to be able to share my knowledge by integrating your team.



Coding changed my world. It's not just about apps. Learning to code allowed me to develop problem-solving skills and to communicate with others on a technical level. I can also develop websites and use my coding skills to get a better job.



In addition to my experiences and personal qualities, I am passionate about video editing and enthusiastic about game development, I want to contribute to your success.



Hope my experience matches the qualifications you are looking for.

Thank you very much for your attention to this job request. I am at your disposal for an interview.



My portfolio: https://nabil-mediouni-portfolio.netlify.app





Regards ,

Nabil MEDIOUNI