Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nadege ANTOINE
Ajouter
Nadege ANTOINE
Dijon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Buffalo Grill
- Serveuse
Dijon (21000)
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Collège Champagne (Brochon)
Brochon
1991 - 1995
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel