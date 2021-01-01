Nadège CAILLEAUD

Hey there !
I am Nadège Roy, a 24 years old energetic woman born in Paris, France. After studies in communication applied to the luxury industry, I decided to move to South France and Monaco. There, I met the French Chef Alain Ducasse and I joined his communication team. During a period of more than a year, I was part of the organization of fabulous events such as the Cannes Festival, the Wedding of the Prince of Monaco and the 25th anniversary of the 3 Michelin stars restaurant Le Louis XV.
I learned how to deal with pressure and organize my time well. I have the ability to learn quickly and my common sense helped me permanently coping with change and new situations.
I thank you very much for your time reading my profile.
Sincerely,
Nadège Roy.
Mes compétences :
Communication
Hôtellerie
Presse