Menu

Nadège CAILLEAUD

GENEVA

En résumé

Hey there !

I am Nadège Roy, a 24 years old energetic woman born in Paris, France. After studies in communication applied to the luxury industry, I decided to move to South France and Monaco. There, I met the French Chef Alain Ducasse and I joined his communication team. During a period of more than a year, I was part of the organization of fabulous events such as the Cannes Festival, the Wedding of the Prince of Monaco and the 25th anniversary of the 3 Michelin stars restaurant Le Louis XV.

I learned how to deal with pressure and organize my time well. I have the ability to learn quickly and my common sense helped me permanently coping with change and new situations.

I thank you very much for your time reading my profile.

Sincerely,

Nadège Roy.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Hôtellerie
Presse

Entreprises

  • InterContinental Geneva - Marketing & PR Executive

    2015 - maintenant

  • Club des Chefs des Chefs - Event Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant The Club des Chefs des Chefs, which is seen as the world’s most exclusive gastronomic society, has extremely strict membership criteria: to be accepted into this highly elite club, you need to be the current personal chef of a head of state.

    - In charge of the partnerships with the sponsors: redaction and follow-up of agreements until signature
    - Organisation the Chefs des Chefs stay in New York and Washington, DC for the 36e General Assembly (flights booking, edition and updating of the rooming list, follow-up of the hotels/airports transfers...)
    - Involvement in the organisation of different visits, meetings, lunches and diners: Gala diner at the Union Club, official picture, meeting at the United Nations and meeting with the Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, meeting at the White House with the President Barack Obama, organisation of a debate with the State Department for a discussion about « Diplomacy by Gastronomy »…)
    - Support on site and welcome of chefs, sponsors, journalists and photographs at their arrival.
    - Press relations: Creation of the press list, redaction of press release and articles for the official website, updating of the Official Facebook Page, follow-up until the articles publication, post-event press review…

  • Monte-Carlo SBM - Project Manager

    2012 - 2012 PROJECT MANAGER
    3 MICHELIN STARS RESTAURANT LE LOUIS XV – ALAIN DUCASSE, MONACO
    25TH ANNIVERSARY OF LE LOUIS XV – ALAIN DUCASSE :

    - In charge of the organization of the event’s official picture. This picture gathered 240 chefs from more than 26 different countries. Amoung them : Alain Ducasse, Joël Robuchon, Daniel Boulud, Tom Kitchin, Da Dong, Daniel Patterson, Kanda... I brought the original idea and ensured the link with the photograph. I orchestred the interraction between all relevant hôtel services, security and decoration staff. I managed the relationwith chefs, welcoming and driving them on the photo spot, thus coordinating the shooting team.
    - Responsable for the press conference : Alain Ducasse and 14 Live-Cooking Chefs – Salle Garnier Monaco Presentor : Aida Touihri, journalist on national french TV. Presence of national and international medias. Welcoming guests and journalists.
    - Update of the 25 anniversary press kit, press release and the dedicated website.
    http://www.aducasse-25anslouisxv.com

  • Château Eza - Guests Relations

    2012 - 2012 GUESTS RELATION
    HÔTEL RESTAURANT CHÂTEAU EZA, EZE-VILLAGE (FRENCH RIVIERA)
    EVENTS ORGANIZATION FOR THE RESTAURANT :
    In this 5 stars hotel, interface between customers, relevant hotel services and sub-contractors for specific requests. From weddings to tailor-made happenings.

  • Monte-Carlo SBM - Assistant Head of Communication Alain Ducasse

    2011 - 2011 ALAIN DUCASSE PRESS OFFICE, MONACO
    MANAGEMENT OF ALAIN DUCASSE’S IMAGE on events such as : Prince wedding of Monaco, Opening dinner of the 2011 International Cannes Film Festival, Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Elaboration of Press releases, welcome of journalists, daily follow-up of media coverage, organization of shootings and visits. MANAGEMENT OF A 200 PEOPLE EVENT: Launch of the Alain Ducasse Book “J’aime Monaco” in the Empire Room at Hôtel de Paris in Monaco. Finalization of delegates list, issuance of invitations, organization and follow-up of registrations.
    PRESS RELATIONS : Welcome of journalists, namely TF1 TV teams, Financial Times, the Figaro
    Newspaper critics... Organization of shootings and interviews in the frame of the promotion of
    the 3 stars Louis XV restaurant in the Hotel de Paris. Promotion of 4 Alain Ducasse’s Hôtels
    and restaurants in South France and Italy. Press releases, press cuttings summary, daily
    contacts with media.
    WRITING AND DISPATCHING OF «Nowadays, can we be an good chef without being a good communicator?»
    http://issuu.com/ankine/docs/m_moire_nad_ge_roy

Formations

  • Institut Des Médias ISCPA

    Paris 2009 - 2011 ISCPA Medias Institute of Paris. Communication Bachelor Degree's

    Communication, strategy planning, events organization...

  • ESC La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2008 - 2009 International Business School of Tourism

Réseau