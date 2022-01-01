Menu

Nadhem JLALI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Petroleum
Autocad
Quality Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Health and Safety
Client Reporting

Entreprises

  • Nlsupervision Tunisia - Draftsman

    2013 - maintenant operation and maintenance of cement plant belong to FLSMIDTH.

    Draftsman:
    -Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad pro-grams and follow it on site.
    -Maintain the drawings and manuals database and keep drawings and manuals up to date.
    -Following the document control register(DCR): It is a procedure that allows us to control our documents (Dwg or data sheet) either receiving or sending between the company and the clients, and this is documented in an excel table dated by the reception or sending date of Document with notes marked by the customer.
    -Helps in scheduling and planning - ability to do assistant work
    -Assist in the preparation of the monthly maintenance report

  • MEDCO S.A -  supervisor

    2012 - 2013 Is a general contractor specialised in projects managements , engineering ,procurement , fabrication ,instalation ,stating-up and maintenance industrial fied and particulary in oil & gas.

    Site supervisor:
    -Quality control on site: dimensional check, Mounting control and daily progress report
    Draftsman:
    - Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad soft-ware and follow it on site.
    -following the document control register (DCR):It is a procedure that allows us to control our documents (dwg or data sheet) either receiving or sending between the company and the clients, and this is documented in an excel table dated by the reception or sending date of Document with notes marked by the customer..

    Projects:

     Construction of a treatment unit of drain water – EPC project in Sfax (TANKMED)


     Construction of a barge 45 x 16 x 3m in Sfax (SAROST)


     Construction of two separators with volume equal to 29 and 12m³ in Sfax (ENI)


     Supply and construction of shelters compressor in Tazerka (ENI)


     Construction of an industrial Metallic building in Amdoun (PHYTRAB)

     Construction of a metallic shelter for mechanical appliances (Ministry of Defense of Tunisia)

  • ESC (engineering services company-sfax- ): - Draftsman Autocad

    2010 - 2011 it is a Tunisian company specialized in metalic construction

    Draftsman:
    -Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad soft-ware.

  • MDI Metal - Draftsman

    2010 - 2010 is specialized in the work of stainless steel. It designs and manufactures Boiler equipment adapted to the needs of the alimentary industry, cosmetics, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

    Draftsman:
    - Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad software.
    Site supervisor:
    -Quality control on site: dimensional check, Mounting control

Formations

  • MSSD (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2016 AUTOCAD 3D AVANCE

  • AfriqueRobobat (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Robobat

    AfriqueRobobat

  • ISET - Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2004 - 2008 HND

    Higher Institute of Technological Studies, Sfax

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :