Nadhem JLALI

Mes compétences :
Petroleum
Autocad
Quality Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Health and Safety
Client Reporting
Entreprises
Nlsupervision Tunisia
- Draftsman
2013 - maintenantoperation and maintenance of cement plant belong to FLSMIDTH.
Draftsman:
-Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad pro-grams and follow it on site.
-Maintain the drawings and manuals database and keep drawings and manuals up to date.
-Following the document control register(DCR): It is a procedure that allows us to control our documents (Dwg or data sheet) either receiving or sending between the company and the clients, and this is documented in an excel table dated by the reception or sending date of Document with notes marked by the customer.
-Helps in scheduling and planning - ability to do assistant work
-Assist in the preparation of the monthly maintenance report
MEDCO S.A
- supervisor
2012 - 2013Is a general contractor specialised in projects managements , engineering ,procurement , fabrication ,instalation ,stating-up and maintenance industrial fied and particulary in oil & gas.
Site supervisor:
-Quality control on site: dimensional check, Mounting control and daily progress report
Draftsman:
- Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad soft-ware and follow it on site.
-following the document control register (DCR):It is a procedure that allows us to control our documents (dwg or data sheet) either receiving or sending between the company and the clients, and this is documented in an excel table dated by the reception or sending date of Document with notes marked by the customer..
Projects:
Construction of a treatment unit of drain water – EPC project in Sfax (TANKMED)
Construction of a barge 45 x 16 x 3m in Sfax (SAROST)
Construction of two separators with volume equal to 29 and 12m³ in Sfax (ENI)
Supply and construction of shelters compressor in Tazerka (ENI)
Construction of an industrial Metallic building in Amdoun (PHYTRAB)
Construction of a metallic shelter for mechanical appliances (Ministry of Defense of Tunisia)
2010 - 2011 it is a Tunisian company specialized in metalic construction
Draftsman:
-Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad soft-ware.
MDI Metal
- Draftsman
2010 - 2010is specialized in the work of stainless steel. It designs and manufactures Boiler equipment adapted to the needs of the alimentary industry, cosmetics, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.
Draftsman:
- Draw any modification or new drawings through Auto-cad software.
Site supervisor:
-Quality control on site: dimensional check, Mounting control
Formations
MSSD (Tunis)
Tunis2016 - 2016AUTOCAD 3D AVANCE
AfriqueRobobat (Tunis)
Tunis2013 - 2013Robobat
AfriqueRobobat
ISET - Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Sfax (Sfax)