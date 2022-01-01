Menu

Naim BAR

TUNIS

En résumé

Titulaire d’un master professionnel en administration réseaux informatique à
l’école supérieure de communication – Tunisie (SUP’COM). La pluridisciplinarité de ma
formation et de mon expérience, m’ont permis de goûter au monde de l’entreprise

Mes compétences :
Linux
CCNA
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
COM/DCOM
helpdesk
X25
Windows server 2003 VMWARE
Wi-Fi
UMTS
UDP
TCP/IP
Secure Socket Layer
Secure Shell
SQL
SIP
SDP
RTP
Personal Home Page
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Linux Fedora
IPSec
GPRS
GNS
FDDI (Fiber Distributed Data Interface)
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
C Programming Language
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

Entreprises

  • clinique international hannibal - IT

    2015 - maintenant

  • Clinique international - Support Infrastructure IT

    2014 - maintenant * Administration de serveur Windows 2008 (- Installation et configuration de
    serveurs, Gestion des utilisateurs, partages et queues d'impression et Gestion
    des droits d'accès et GPO).
    * Gestion des Tickets de réclamation (Service Desk) ;
    * Veille Equipements IT (Installations& Réparations) ;
    * Gestion de contrôle d'accès physiques ;
    * Support CRM: TV sur IP & Appel Malades
    * Support IT : Parc Informatique& Réseau
    * Suivi de parc d'impression et de consommable
    * Gérer un stock des pièces de rechange

  • S2i DIGITAL - Responsable logistique service après vente

    LA COLLE-SUR-LOUP 2013 - 2013 * Gérer une équipe des ingénieurs et des techniciens. ;
    * Gérer les réclamations des clients. ;
    * Coordination avec les partenaires sur tout le territoire tunisien. ;
    * Gérer un stock des pièces de rechange (achat et vente). ;
    * Planification des visites de maintenance pour divers marchés de la société. ;
    * Coordination avec les divers fournisseurs ainsi que leur helpdesk (DELL,
    Kyocera,NBMI, Archos/Arnova, Samsung, LG ).
    * Faire des offres de prix et les devis pour les pièces informatiques

  • DELL - Chef techniciens service après vente

    MONTPELLIER 2012 - 2012 * Gérer une équipe des ingénieurs et des techniciens. ;
    * Gérer un stock des pièces de rechange (achat et vente). ;
    * Gérer les réclamations des clients. ;
    * Faire des offres de prix et les devis pour les pièces informatiques

  • SEVIL - Responsable informatique et réseaux

    2011 - 2011 * Maintenance des matériels informatique.
    * Maintenance du réseau informatique

  • CNI - Stage

    2009 - 2010 * Etude sur l'implémentation et le déploiement du l'IPv6 sur Windows serveur
    et Linux (avec succès PFE)

  • SAGEM - Stage

    PARIS 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • SupCom, Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2009 - 2010 CCNA1, 2 et 3

    administration réseaux informatique

  • Sup De Com

    Tunis 2009 - 2011

  • Sup De Com (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2008 - 2010 master professionnel

    ADMINISTRATION RÉSEAUX INFORMATIQUE

  • CIFOD'COM (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2007 - 2008 DEA

    TIC « technique de communication,
    Informatique »

  • CIFOD'COM (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2008 TIC technique de communication, Informatique

  • FST (Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis) (El Manar)

    El Manar 2000 - 2007 MAITRISE

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2007 MAÎTRISE EN MATHÉMATIQUE

