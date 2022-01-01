Titulaire d’un master professionnel en administration réseaux informatique à
l’école supérieure de communication – Tunisie (SUP’COM). La pluridisciplinarité de ma
formation et de mon expérience, m’ont permis de goûter au monde de l’entreprise
Mes compétences :
Linux
CCNA
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
COM/DCOM
helpdesk
X25
Windows server 2003 VMWARE
Wi-Fi
UMTS
UDP
TCP/IP
Secure Socket Layer
Secure Shell
SQL
SIP
SDP
RTP
Personal Home Page
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Linux Fedora
IPSec
GPRS
GNS
FDDI (Fiber Distributed Data Interface)
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
C Programming Language
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)