Naïma MADI

Hello ,



I’m a student who lives in Reunion island . This year I start my first year in Advanced Technician Commercial Trade in Leconte de Lisle High school.



For my diploma, I am required to have one internship. It will consist in prospecting the local market and follow-up of customers (8 weeks – from 4thMay to 26 July- compulsory abroad).



I am particularly interested in working for an international firm in order to be familiar with the various work methods and to gain a further understanding of the foreign market.



Serious, rigorous, with an analytical mind, I am a trustworthy person and can easily adapt to new environments. Moreover, it will be a great opportunity for me to improve my acknowledge and I will do my best to satisfy you.



Should you need information, please do not hesitate to contact me : 0693 80 07 30

naimaali2203@gmail.com

I am looking forward to hearing from you soon.



Yours faithfully,

MADI Naïma