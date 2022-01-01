Naïma MADI

Hello ,
I’m a student who lives in Reunion island . This year I start my first year in Advanced Technician Commercial Trade in Leconte de Lisle High school.
For my diploma, I am required to have one internship. It will consist in prospecting the local market and follow-up of customers (8 weeks – from 4thMay to 26 July- compulsory abroad).
I am particularly interested in working for an international firm in order to be familiar with the various work methods and to gain a further understanding of the foreign market.
Serious, rigorous, with an analytical mind, I am a trustworthy person and can easily adapt to new environments. Moreover, it will be a great opportunity for me to improve my acknowledge and I will do my best to satisfy you.
Should you need information, please do not hesitate to contact me : 0693 80 07 30
naimaali2203@gmail.com
I am looking forward to hearing from you soon.
Yours faithfully,
MADI Naïma
