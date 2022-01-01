Najette Kadri-Marouard,



She is appointed Vice President Global business partner IBM fFrance in March 2014, prior that she was Global Client Director of Capgemini Group since July 2005 after leading the European role since January 2004.



Since joining IBM in 1978 as a Sales Engineer, Najette has held a variety of sales leadership roles both in France and at International level mainly in the Insurance and Industrial sectors.



Before joining the Computer Services Industry organization in January 2004, she spent 4 years in SWG EMEA where she was Director of Sales Operations for SMB and Channels, and prior to this ISV sales Manager IBM Server & Technology Group



Mes compétences :

management

leadership, international

Leadership