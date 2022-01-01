Menu

Najette KADRI-MAROUARD

Bois-Colombes

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Najette Kadri-Marouard,

She is appointed Vice President Global business partner IBM fFrance in March 2014, prior that she was Global Client Director of Capgemini Group since July 2005 after leading the European role since January 2004.

Since joining IBM in 1978 as a Sales Engineer, Najette has held a variety of sales leadership roles both in France and at International level mainly in the Insurance and Industrial sectors.

Before joining the Computer Services Industry organization in January 2004, she spent 4 years in SWG EMEA where she was Director of Sales Operations for SMB and Channels, and prior to this ISV sales Manager IBM Server & Technology Group

Mes compétences :
management
leadership, international
Leadership

Entreprises

  • IBM

    Bois-Colombes maintenant

  • IBM - Vice President Global Business Partner IBM France

    Bois-Colombes 2014 - maintenant Managing the IBM Business Partner ecosystem around Social, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud and security... The future of the new era of computing

  • IBM - Global Client Director

    Bois-Colombes 2005 - 2014 Global CLIENT DIRECTOR at IBM Corporation Customer Services Industry Past

    EUROPE CLIENT DIRECTOR at IBM Business Partner organisation
    Director of Software Group Sales Operations at IBM europe
    Commercial & Sales Operations SWG France region West at IBM France
    Opportunity Business Executive at IBM France
    STG EMEA- Unix ISV Sales Manager at IBM Europe
    Sales Manager at IBM FRANCE

