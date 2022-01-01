Najib BRAHIM

Dear Mr.





I’m applying for a position of senior technician in your company. Since graduated I have the chance to work in several company specialized in the maintenance and reparation of the BTP materiel.



Today I want to join a dynamic team with which I could build on my skills, qualifications and contact the organization and my ability to work. Hoping that my training and experience can be helpful, thank you for the attention you will bring to the consideration of my application and remains at your disposal for any further information or an appointment that suits you offer me.



In the meantime, please accept, Madam, Sir, the assurances of my highest consideration.



Mes compétences :

Mechanical Awareness (Troubleshooting, general rep