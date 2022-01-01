Menu

Najib BRAHIM

TFM

Dear Mr.


I’m applying for a position of senior technician in your company. Since graduated I have the chance to work in several company specialized in the maintenance and reparation of the BTP materiel.

Today I want to join a dynamic team with which I could build on my skills, qualifications and contact the organization and my ability to work. Hoping that my training and experience can be helpful, thank you for the attention you will bring to the consideration of my application and remains at your disposal for any further information or an appointment that suits you offer me.

In the meantime, please accept, Madam, Sir, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mechanical Awareness (Troubleshooting, general rep

  • CATPILLAR CONGO EQUIPMENT - Expatriate mines

    2011 - maintenant Analyze and conduct repair and maintenance (i.e. all adjustment and calibration,
    testing, etc.) Of various types of machine, engine or power generation. For
    Caterpillar Machine : OHT 793C, 785C, 773E. Motor Grader 24H, 16H. Track Type Tractor D11R, D10T, D8R.
    Hydraulic Excavator 5230B, 350L, 365, 320B. Wheel Loader 994D, 994 Wheel Dozer 854H and 834H. Industrial Engine 3508, 3516, 3306. Scraper 657E
    Analyze and conduct troubleshooting on any operations faults or damage occurred to machine, engine or power system according to caterpillar service procedures.
    Analyze, diagnose and summarize various data/information produced by equipment tools such as ET,VIDS,VIMS, etc., and give advice on SOS Lab report.
    Conduct equipment delivery and revisit to do various maintenance activity (i.e. adjustment, testing, etc) of different type of machine.
    Develop mechanic skills, identify and recommend skill development program according to competency needed.
    Implementation of SHE system and procedure; and identify potential hazard. Inspect and prepare report in standard service form

  • Tfm - Supervisor

    2010 - maintenant Supervise and control all maintenance activity and equipment performance data to permit ad-hoc maintenance analysis reports (i.e. equipment defect lists & backlogs, downtime, availability, utilization
    and maintenance costs). For
    Caterpillar Machine : OHT 793C, 785C, 773E. Motor Grader 24H, 16H. Track Type Tractor D11R, D10T, D8R. Hydraulic Excavator 5230B, 350L, 365, 320B. Wheel Loader 994D, 994 Wheel Dozer 854H and 834H. Industrial Engine 3508, 3516, 3306. Scraper 657E
    Supervise and control all field maintenance works and health activities to meet the benchmark quality standards.
    Supervise and control the process of breakdown diagnoses to optimize the response and accurate troubleshooting. Control the preparation of maintenance plan implementation, assess safety and risk of jobs, and determine tasks priority according to benchmark standard and resources available.
    Supervise and control all maintenance and repair works to meet the benchmark quality standards.
    Plan and evaluate the implementation of man power development, identify and recommend subordinate development (Skill and working attitude) in his/her unit according to the competency needed.

  • Catpillar tractafric - Technical hydraulique

    2008 - 2011 Analyze and conduct repair and maintenance (i.e. all adjustment and calibration,
    testing, etc.) Of various types of machine, engine or power generation

  • Perifa Menara Transportation – Marrakesh - Technical cominicateur

    Marrakech 2006 - 2008 Analyze and conduct repair and maintenance (i.e. all adjustment and calibration, testing, etc.) of various problems on engine/power train/hydraulic system/fuel system/auto electrical. For Caterpillar Machine: OHT 793C, 785C, 773E. Motor Grader 24H, 16H. Track Type Tractor D11R, D10T, D8R. Hydraulic Excavator 5230B, 350L, 365, 320B. Wheel Loader 994D, 994 Wheel Dozer 854H and 834H. Industrial Engine 3508, 3516,

  • Esta (Laayoune)

    Laayoune 2005 - 2007 vehicle technician specialist

  • Esta (Glemime)

    Glemime 2003 - 2005 qualifying vihicle

