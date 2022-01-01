Najib Michel FAYAD

Najib Fayad was born on 10 January 1960 in Baabda (Lebanon), to Lebanese parents, and grew up speaking fluent English, French and Arabic. He is of dual Lebanese and French nationalities. He also speaks Italian and Spanish.



His early schooling was at the prestigious Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour (Lebanon).



He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance and Banking, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management and International Affairs from both Centre supérieur d’Études Commerciales-Institut Supérieur des Études Commerciales CEC-ISEC (known as "Centre belge") and the faculty of Business and Commercial Sciences of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Université du Saint-Esprit de Kaslik USEK).



He has approximately 30 years of experience in international strategy and development with various companies in Lebanon, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, such as Jeux Nathan, Smoby, Majorette, Halsall (HTI) and Splash-Toys. He is a well-known expert in general management, operational direction, integration of external acquisitions, internationalization, set-up of subsidiaries, development of winning entry strategies to foreign markets, export management, international marketing, international sales, franchise development and cross-cultural management.



In addition, at the request of Bachir Gemayel who became President of Lebanon (1982), he transformed the Gamma Group into the first Lebanese think-tank. The Gamma Group planned the building of a modern and strong state in all of its sectors. It was like a "shadow government" composed of eighteen branches equivalent to eighteen ministries.



Reward: Prix de l'Audace créatrice (2005) given by French President Jacques Chirac.