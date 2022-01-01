Menu

Najib Michel FAYAD

Najib Fayad was born on 10 January 1960 in Baabda (Lebanon), to Lebanese parents, and grew up speaking fluent English, French and Arabic. He is of dual Lebanese and French nationalities. He also speaks Italian and Spanish.

His early schooling was at the prestigious Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour (Lebanon).

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance and Banking, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management and International Affairs from both Centre supérieur d’Études Commerciales-Institut Supérieur des Études Commerciales CEC-ISEC (known as "Centre belge") and the faculty of Business and Commercial Sciences of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Université du Saint-Esprit de Kaslik USEK).

He has approximately 30 years of experience in international strategy and development with various companies in Lebanon, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, such as Jeux Nathan, Smoby, Majorette, Halsall (HTI) and Splash-Toys. He is a well-known expert in general management, operational direction, integration of external acquisitions, internationalization, set-up of subsidiaries, development of winning entry strategies to foreign markets, export management, international marketing, international sales, franchise development and cross-cultural management.

In addition, at the request of Bachir Gemayel who became President of Lebanon (1982), he transformed the Gamma Group into the first Lebanese think-tank. The Gamma Group planned the building of a modern and strong state in all of its sectors. It was like a "shadow government" composed of eighteen branches equivalent to eighteen ministries.

Reward: Prix de l'Audace créatrice (2005) given by French President Jacques Chirac.

  • Splash Toys - Executive Vice President

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant Nordy, Splash Toys HK, Splash BV

    Bueil (France) and Hong Kong (China)

  • HTI - Two offices: Fleetwood – United Kingdom and Hong Kong – China - International Sales & Marketing Director, Member of Board of Directors

    2010 - 2014 Since 2010 HTI – Two offices: Fleetwood – United Kingdom and Hong Kong – China
    Toy Industry. 110 M€, 100 people.

    Managing the international pole (around 72 countries in the 5 continents): 100 people and 50 distributors.

  • MAJORETTE SAS GROUP – Dagneux (01) - Vice-President – International Sales & Marketing Operations, Member of the Executive Committee

    2008 - 2009 2008-2009 MAJORETTE SAS GROUP – Dagneux (01)
    Toy Industry.100 M€, 1.000 people.

    Vice-President – International Sales & Marketing Operations, Member of the Executive Committee
    Managing the international pole (around 100 countries in the 5 continents): 200 people, budget: 65 Millions €, 12 subsidiaries and 50 distributors.

    Establishment and management of a new team fully linked to the international: 4 managers of international zones, 4 commercial assistants, 1 trade marketer & 1 Management controllers.

    Set-up of the Hong Kong office & showroom.

    International development of the group through the establishment of a new business and marketing strategy.

    Strengthening relations with the subsidiaries (Chile, Mexico, China, Russia in particular) and distributors through the introduction of monthly balances have contributed to the improved results.

    Review :

    Successful integration of all the external acquisitions (BAO).

  • SMOBY MAJORETTE GROUP – Lavans Les Saint Claude (39) - Vice-President – International Sales & Marketing Operations, Member of Board of Directors

    1998 - 2008 1998-2008 SMOBY MAJORETTE GROUP – Lavans Les Saint Claude (39)
    Toy Industry. 480 M€, 2.000 people.

    Vice-President – International Sales & Marketing Operations, Member of Board of Directors
    Managing the international pole (around 100 countries in the 5 continents): 200 people, budget: 100 Millions €, 15 subsidiaries and 50 distributors. Reporting to the CEO & to the Board of Trustees.

    Establishment and management of a new team fully linked to the international: 5 managers of international zones, 5 commercial assistants, 2 trade marketers, 4 administrators of sales & 2 Management controllers.

    International development of the group through the establishment of a new business and marketing strategy (multiplication of languages on the boxes of games in particular).

    Adaptation of the products to the cultural environment, to trends and popular brands in the major markets (Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Asia/Pacific area)

    Identifying opportunities to improve the commercial part among the distributors and the major retailers: improving performance (+30%) against competition.

    Implementing a business process specialized by category (age in particular), organization followed later by the group at the level of France.

    Strengthening relations with the subsidiaries (Argentina, China, Russia in particular) and distributors through the introduction of monthly balances have contributed to the improved results.

    Review :

    Organic sales growth of 80% in a highly competitive industry (compared with 30% previously) ;
    Successful integration of all the external acquisitions (Majorette, Unice, Berchet);
    Reaching of all the financial goals, & improvement of the profit: 8%.

  • JEUX NATHAN SA (HAVAS Group) – Paris - International Marketing & Sales Manager

    Magny-le-Hongre 1996 - 1998 1996 – 1998 JEUX NATHAN SA (HAVAS Group) – Paris
    Development of educational games. 27 M€, 380 people.

    International Marketing & Sales Manager
    Coaching a 3 people team. Managing 50 countries in the world (representation on 5 continents) and development of new markets.

    Adaptation of educational products to the different cultures and markets concerned that allowed to open up to new regions of the world: Canada, Australia, Greece, Brazil, Eastern Europe, etc.

    Establishing a new business & marketing strategy at the International: +45% of sales in 2 years

    Contribution to acquire interests in several competitors such as Ravensburger, Clementoni, V. Tech, etc.

    Negotiation with key strategic distributors in order to minimize the commercial costs related to growth.

  • NARIJO INTERNATIONAL – Paris - Marketing & Sales Manager

    Magny-le-Hongre 1993 - 1996 1993 – 1996 NARIJO INTERNATIONAL – Paris
    Toy Industry. 200 K€, 5 people.

    Marketing & Sales Manager
    Control & development of several product lines trademarks Nathan, Smoby & Superjouet Meccano in Middle East, Near East & Africa areas.

    Elaboration of the strategy to be carried out according to each market.

    Proposal force for a new strategic approach of national accounts.

    Identifying new opportunities have contributed to an improvement of 5% of the commercial part among the major retailers.

  • MURAT 1920 – Paris - Marketing & Sales Manager

    Magny-le-Hongre 1991 - 1993 1991 – 1993 MURAT 1920 – Paris
    Toy Industry. 13 M€, 30 people.

    Marketing & Sales Manager
    Identification of key products on the French market and development to the international (Francophone Africa & Southern Europe in particular). Results :

    Increasing of 15% of the organic sales in 1 year.

    Reaching of all the financial goals, including improving of the profit: 8%.

  • NONI-LIBAN SARL (holding group) – Beirut (Lebanon) - Merchandising Manager for the Disney products and then Head of Sales & Buyers

    1981 - 1991 1981 – 1991 NONI-LIBAN SARL (holding group) – Beirut (Lebanon)
    Sales of ready-to-wear, toys, gadgets, stationery, exclusive distributor of brands Lego, Mattel, Walt Disney, Superjouet, Nathan. 18 M$, 50 people.

    Merchandising Manager for the Disney products and then Head of Sales & Buyers

    Selection and organisation of the Walt Disney sales in the Middle East and Africa

    Support for the gradual integration of Walt Disney commercial licenses (including negotiation of their net worth).

    Development of strategic recommendations to refocus the investment on the key drivers of value

  • USEK (Kaslik)

    Kaslik 1980 - 1981 Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management and International Affairs

    Centre supérieur d’Études Commerciales-Institut Supérieur des Études Commerciales CEC-ISEC (known as "Centre belge") and the faculty of Business and Commercial Sciences of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Université du Saint-Esprit de Kaslik USEK)

  • USEK (Kaslik)

    Kaslik 1976 - 1980 Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing

    Centre supérieur d’Études Commerciales-Institut Supérieur des Études Commerciales CEC-ISEC (known as "Centre belge") and the faculty of Business and Commercial Sciences of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Université du Saint-Esprit de Kaslik USEK)

  • USEK (Kaslik)

    Kaslik 1976 - 1980 Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance and Banking

    Centre supérieur d’Études Commerciales-Institut Supérieur des Études Commerciales CEC-ISEC (known as "Centre belge") and the faculty of Business and Commercial Sciences of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (Université du Saint-Esprit de Kaslik USEK)

