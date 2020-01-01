Retail
Nathalie FLORYSIAK
Nathalie FLORYSIAK
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Management
Vente
Entreprises
CINECOM Holding
- Directrice des Ventes
2011 - maintenant
CINECOM Holding
- Directrice Régionale
2009 - 2011
Elidis Boissons Service
- Team Manager
2006 - 2008
Brossette BTI
- Responsable Showroom
2002 - 2006
Decathlon
- Conseillère clientèle
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1999 - 2002
Formations
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
1999 - 2002
