Nathalie FLORYSIAK

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Management
Vente

Entreprises

  • CINECOM Holding - Directrice des Ventes

    2011 - maintenant

  • CINECOM Holding - Directrice Régionale

    2009 - 2011

  • Elidis Boissons Service - Team Manager

    2006 - 2008

  • Brossette BTI - Responsable Showroom

    2002 - 2006

  • Decathlon - Conseillère clientèle

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1999 - 2002

Formations

Réseau