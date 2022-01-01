Menu

Nathalie TAULEIGNE

AVIGNON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
XHTML
Sphinx Software
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Office
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Bureautique
Réseaux sociaux
Web design
Traitement d'images
SEO
Référencement
Imprimerie
Adobe Flash
Adobe InDesign
Conception graphique
Webmaster
PHP
Adobe Illustrator
CMS open source
LibreOffice
Formation informatique
Développement web
Webmarketing
Google Adwords
Google+
Android
Google Drive

Entreprises

  • IFC - Groupe d'enseignement supérieur - Formatrice Informatique & Réseaux sociaux

    AVIGNON 2010 - maintenant Professeur vacataire : Informatique Commerciale B.T.S. NRC, B.T.S. MUC, Réseaux sociaux, Outils Collaboratifs BAC+3/4 Bachelors MGM et Bachelors GRH, Atelier Informatique B.T.S. Assistant de Gestion PME/PMI et BAC Pro 1ère et 2ème année

  • DP Web Concept - Agence de com'

    2008 - 2011 PAO/Identité Visuelle, Création de Site Web, Formatrice Informatique, Service d'Imprimerie

  • Lycée J.-B. DUMAS - Alès - Employée Technique de l'Information et de la Communication

    2005 - 2006 dans l'Enseignement (TICE) : mise en place du logiciel Pronote, formatrice des professeurs, gestions des interventions et des 2 salles informatiques (30 pc), état du réseau, secrétaire de jury

  • L'Antre Du Web Cyber Café - Démonstratrice & Responsable

    2001 - 2004 aide & initiation Internet et bureautique, maintenance des 14 pc et gestion de la salle

Formations

Réseau