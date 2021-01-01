Currently responsible for optimizing room revenue at the Marriott Paris Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center, 757 rooms and suites, located in Paris, south to the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.



I worked for the consultant firm MKG Group where I acquired experience in strategic marketing and feasabilitiy studies. These market studies ranged from economy hotels to Parisian Palaces, which enabled me to have a great expertise of the European hotel market.



My final-year internship within the hotel group Accor enabled me to specialize in a particular hotel product ; extended stay hotels. In collaboration with revenue managers, I defined the complex pricing of about 20, and later on 40 international hotels, and was therefore able to work on the different lengths of stay, mix of clienteles and local specificities.I worked afterwards for PriceMatch, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company providing innovative RMS solutions for the hospitality industry.



I consider myself tenacious, fast learner and multitask efficient. Working under pressure is not a fear but a motivation for me. Plus, I am very team-oriented and my references will confirm it. I have an eye for detail and I like to think outside the box and take some initiative.



I stay at your disposal for any further information



Sincerely,



Nathalie TROMELIN.



