Nathalie TROMELIN

PARIS

En résumé

Currently responsible for optimizing room revenue at the Marriott Paris Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center, 757 rooms and suites, located in Paris, south to the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.

I worked for the consultant firm MKG Group where I acquired experience in strategic marketing and feasabilitiy studies. These market studies ranged from economy hotels to Parisian Palaces, which enabled me to have a great expertise of the European hotel market.

My final-year internship within the hotel group Accor enabled me to specialize in a particular hotel product ; extended stay hotels. In collaboration with revenue managers, I defined the complex pricing of about 20, and later on 40 international hotels, and was therefore able to work on the different lengths of stay, mix of clienteles and local specificities.I worked afterwards for PriceMatch, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company providing innovative RMS solutions for the hospitality industry.

I consider myself tenacious, fast learner and multitask efficient. Working under pressure is not a fear but a motivation for me. Plus, I am very team-oriented and my references will confirm it. I have an eye for detail and I like to think outside the box and take some initiative.

Mes compétences :
Traduction

Entreprises

  • Marriott Paris Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center - Responsable du Revenu Management Hébergement

    2015 - maintenant

  • PriceMatch - Revenue Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Suivi quotidien KPIs,
    - Suivi application des recommandations PriceMatch,
    - Reporting,
    - Pricing stratégique
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • Accor - Analyste pricing

    Paris 2014 - 2014 - Analyse des tarifs 2014, et définition des grilles tarifaires 2015 pour un portefeuille de 21 sites, puis de 44 sites européens : positionnement, structure tarifaire, cohérence, stratégie locale.
    - Définition du pricing pour les segments individuels, corporate et tour-opérateurs, pour toutes les durées de séjour.
    - Reporting et revues de performance semestrielles vs N-1: analyse des écarts par site, et identification des leviers d’optimisation adaptés.
    - Création de grilles tarifaires pour un site en ouverture: analyse du marché local et de la demande future.
    - Loading des tarifs dans les systèmes de vente (FOLS, ASA Rates).

  • MKG Hospitality - Chargée d'études

    2013 - 2013 - Etudes d'implantation : analyse de l'environnement économique et touristique, benchmark, entretiens qualitatifs (français, anglais), définition et analyse de l'offre et de la demande, formulation d'un avis sur le projet.

    - Etudes de positionnement.

    - Etudes d'impact : analyse de l'impact d'une future implantation d'hôtel à proximité d'un ou plusieurs hôtels du même groupe. Analyse de l'environnement économique et touristique, benchmark, entretiens qualitatifs, définition et analyse de l'offre et de la demande, prévisionnels d'activité, formulation d'un avis sur le projet.

    - Traduction d'études (français > anglais).

  • 5c Développement - Stagiaire - Chargée des partenariats

    2012 - 2012 - Recherche de partenaires, participation à la définition des modalités générales, négociation des conditions et mise en place progressive des partenariats.
    - Elaboration, suivi et gestion des conventions de partenariats.
    - Rédaction du contenu d'une vidéo publicitaire diffusée sur IDF1.
    - Rédaction d'articles pour le site internet de l'entreprise
    - Mise au point de différentes actions commerciales (publipostages, mailings...)
    - Veille concurrentielle et commerciale sur différents supports internet.
    - Elaboration et création, conjointement avec le webmaster, d'un Espace Privilèges sur le site internet.
    - Mise à jour de la BDD clients.
    - Conseil clients.
    - Utilisation des logiciels Applicamp et Adobe Contribute CS5.

  • Bistrot "Savoir-Faire" - Londres. - Serveuse polyvalente

    2011 - 2011 - Service en salle
    - Prise des commandes
    - Encaissements

Formations

  • Université D'Angers, En Partenariat Avec L'ESSCA (Ecole Superieure Des Sc. Commerciales D'Angers).

    Angers 2013 - maintenant M2 Marketing des Services et Revenue Management

    Master Management, spé. Marketing des services et Revenue management

    Revenue Management : cours théoriques et applications
    Pricing
    Marketing des Services

  • ESTHUA, Université D'Angers

    Angers 2012 - 2013 Master 1 Management des entreprises du tourisme -
    - Gestion, finances
    - Marketing
    - E-tourisme
    - Fonction achat
    - Management interculturel
    - Gestion de projet
    - Gestion des RH
    - Qualité des services
    - Politiques de tarification
    - Dynamiques des pratiques touristiques
    - Développement durable
    - Média, presse, publicité
    - Tourisme et transport.

  • ESTHUA, Université D'Angers

    Angers 2011 - 2012 Spécialité Management en Hôtellerie de plein air.

    Licence Tourisme Ingénierie des Services
    - Analyse financière
    - Coûts, budgets, contrôle de gestion
    - Négociation
    - Marketing direct
    - Comportement du consommateur
    - Aménagement spatial
    - Règlementation
    - Qualité et normalisation
    - Relation homme / environnement

  • Université Catholique De L'Ouest IPLV

    Angers 2008 - 2011 Licence Civilisation et Langues Etrangères mention Quadrilingue : Anglais, allemand et espagnol.

    Semestre 5 validé à la Katholische Universität Eichstaett-Ingolstadt, Allemagne.

