Nathalie VIGOT

Currently taking an Advanced Master degree programme in Public Health, Infectious diseases and Health Policy Management, I am looking for a 6-months professional internship within the health monitoring and evaluation area.



Core competencies:

- Effective in the implementation of international projects and programmes.

- Good experience in project management, people management, monitoring & evaluation (M&E) processes, organization and lead of meetings, conferences, and steering committees

- Excellent technical and analytical skills

- Personable, build sustainable relationships quickly and team player

- Strong communication, presentation and negotiation skills

- Independent as well as team-member oriented.

- Multilingual: English, French and Spanish

- Adaptable to different cultures and situations

- Highly motivated to quickly gain an extensive knowledge of health M&E