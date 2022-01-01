Nathalie VIGOT

Currently taking an Advanced Master degree programme in Public Health, Infectious diseases and Health Policy Management, I am looking for a 6-months professional internship within the health monitoring and evaluation area.
Core competencies:
- Effective in the implementation of international projects and programmes.
- Good experience in project management, people management, monitoring & evaluation (M&E) processes, organization and lead of meetings, conferences, and steering committees
- Excellent technical and analytical skills
- Personable, build sustainable relationships quickly and team player
- Strong communication, presentation and negotiation skills
- Independent as well as team-member oriented.
- Multilingual: English, French and Spanish
- Adaptable to different cultures and situations
- Highly motivated to quickly gain an extensive knowledge of health M&E