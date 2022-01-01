Menu

Nathalie VIGOT

BATH

En résumé

Currently taking an Advanced Master degree programme in Public Health, Infectious diseases and Health Policy Management, I am looking for a 6-months professional internship within the health monitoring and evaluation area.

Core competencies:
- Effective in the implementation of international projects and programmes.
- Good experience in project management, people management, monitoring & evaluation (M&E) processes, organization and lead of meetings, conferences, and steering committees
- Excellent technical and analytical skills
- Personable, build sustainable relationships quickly and team player
- Strong communication, presentation and negotiation skills
- Independent as well as team-member oriented.
- Multilingual: English, French and Spanish
- Adaptable to different cultures and situations
- Highly motivated to quickly gain an extensive knowledge of health M&E

Entreprises

  • Mannion Daniels UK - Chargée des Opérations

    2014 - maintenant

  • ARITT Centre - Responsable de projets européens

    Orléans 2010 - 2013 Full time European project manager responsible for increasing international R&D/industrial partnerships between French and foreign companies.


    Main tasks:
    * Project management: 5 people involved
    * Organization and lead of meetings and events: conferences, seminars, steering committees. Events: 90/100 people each
    * Coordination of relationships within a network of partners: regional, national, European public bodies and private entities
    * Support and delivery of training activities on EC’s R&D opportunities (FP7, Eurostars…)
    * Business development, including increasing of clients’ portfolio, elaboration of new offers and customer care, analyze of new opportunities and markets
    * Communication and dissemination activities, including web animation, web-publications. Production of a training guidebook on EC’s R&D opportunities in FP7 projects.

  • PwC - Advisor Trainee

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2009 - 2009 Full time trainee in the advising department of blue-chip consulting company.


    Main tasks:
    * EU project management: in charge of drafting up PPP tenders in coordination with the European Commission eg tender preparation, tender planning, risk management mapping
    * Business Development: analyzing new opportunities and markets, carrying on phone interviews, elaborating new profile offers, looking for new customers and contracts
    * Performance improvement PSD mission (EU Payment Services Directive): Q&A analysis (recommendations)

Formations

  • Institut Pasteur

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Mastère spécialisé

    International Public Health, Epidemiology, biostatistics, Infectious diseases

  • Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur MPI

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2009 International Project Management

    Project Coordination, Cross-cultural management, Business case-studies, Project planning, International Finances, Business improvement, MS Project

  • Sciences Po Rennes

    Rennes 2004 - 2009 Diplôme de Grande Ecole

    Master 2 Risk and Quality Management - Financial Risk, Insurance risk, case-studies

Réseau