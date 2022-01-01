Menu

Nathalie VOLLE

FRENCH POLYNESIA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hôtel Le Taha'a Private Island & Spa

    maintenant

  • Hotel pearl Lodge Nuku Hiva - Directeur Général Hotel

    2010 - maintenant

  • Starwood - Chef de Reception

    2004 - 2009

Formations

  • Lycée Hotelier De Lesdiguieres - Grenoble

    1995 - 1999

Réseau