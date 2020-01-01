Menu

Nathan ROQUES

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

When I was 22, I decided to move from France to Canada. I thought it was time for me to discover the world and another way of life.

International business studies I followed during my education awoke my interest into multiculturalism. Since my young age, I wanted to have a chance to meet different people with different backgrounds and ways of thinking.

Starting my working life in Canada was an opportunity I could not miss. Moving outside my comfort zone and having the possibility to work far from my native country with different rules and culture had made me an independent and autonomous man.

My young career began into transport and logistics. This pace environment had permitted to myself to be able to work under stress as well as organizing my daily work. My strong interpersonal and communication skills (bilingual English-French with basic knowledge in Spanish) and my 6 years experience in transport and logistics improved my project management capability.

Im always interested in hearing from former colleagues, managers or people interested to know more about me, so feel free to contact me if youd like to connect.

Entreprises

  • Nestlé Nespresso SA - Delivery Services Analyst

    2020 - maintenant The Delivery Services Analyst will ensure the liaison between the business and 3PL/carriers. The main responsibilities are to follow up on daily delivery services with the 3PL and carriers, to track LTL/FTL delivery, and to address all specific requirements to the 3PL/carriers.

    Coordinate with all relevant internal and external stakeholders the pickup/delivery for LTL/FTL shipment
    Coordinate the pickup with the 3PL for LTL/FTL shipment
    Track LTL/FTL shipment with carriers and provide update/follow up to the stakeholders
    Provide the POD for all LTL/FTL shipment
    Contact the "last miles" carriers when required
    Optimization of loads through daily collaboration with DSP, 3PL and carriers
    Follow up with local cartage company (if any pick-up issues)

    Define a communication process and tool with the 3PL and the business for the LTL/FTL shipments, specific requests and ad hoc demand including SLA in response
    Define an expedite process when required (business-3PL-Carrier)

    Review the complaint report on a daily basis
    Address the problem with the 3PL and/or Carrier
    Inform the transportation lead and Physical Logistic Manager when the trend is going up
    Maintain a root cause-Action plan record
    Ensure an effective flow of inbounds & solve receiving issues with 3PL and DSP Team

    Provide data on transport spending’s for budget purpose
    Build a database to track all requests and requirements for future RFP

  • Hapag Lloyd - Transport Coordinator

    Hamburg 2018 - 2020 Produce fast and accurate documentation/delivery instructions.
    Coordinate moves in the most cost effective manner possible.
    Create work orders to and from rail/port for import and export cargo.
    Trace cargo to final destination to ensure prompt delivery.
    Research and resolve issues that occur between the customs broker and the trucking vendors.
    Monitor trucker and equipment accessibility to determine the availability of one-way transports for cost saving opportunities.
    Verify invoice and work order for discrepancies, makes corrections when required.
    Evaluate carrier’s performance and issue service exceptions when needed.
    Create and manage Transport Exception handling through internal systems to track and maintain associated additional expenses not covered by standard work orders.

  • DSV - Ocean Import Coordinator

    2017 - 2018 Coordinate all aspects of shipment process, including bookings with origin offices, manifests, bills of lading and billing.
    Review all documentation to confirm accuracy and perform data input to open file.
    Ensure all client special requirements and instructions are follow thoroughly.
    Monitor and respond promptly to all incoming communications (clients and other business partners in Canada and overseas) in order to properly manage and control daily operational issues.
    Tracking status with transport companies and ocean carriers and keeping both the client and agents informed.
    Ensure shipments are released in a timely manner by communicating with customs brokers and ensure cargo is delivered and returned empty with the knowledge of the last free days.
    Follow up on client’s reports or any other tracking system.
    Perform billing function including preparing client, agent invoices and all required support documents.
    Shipment delivery arrangements and planning with carriers.
    Verification of original documents and payment requirements prior to release of shipments.
    Verify booking and get appropriate approvals before relaying information to origin offices.
    Ensure clients are quoted prior to arranging bookings, client quotes must be kept updated at all times.
    Guaranteeing and billing storage, demurrage, detention for approved accounts.
    Responsibility to verify the overseas Agent invoice for correct billing and importing.
    Handling escalations, problem solving and making sure operations run smoothly.

  • DSV - Road Freight Coordinator

    2015 - 2017 Follow the order from beginning till end of shipping cycle.
    Follow up on all aspects of import orders to ensure timely compliance with customer requirements.
    Correspondence with customs broker, freight companies and trucker.
    Follow up for deliveries.
    Preparation of documents for the customs broker, payments to suppliers and freight companies.
    Maintain updated carrier certification and must comply with DSV rules and standards.
    Approval of brokerage bill for each shipment.
    Work alongside and coordinate all tasks with other members of the ROAD team.
    Plan, coordinate and monitor all FTL and LTL freight movements.
    Handle Domestic transports (scheduling and documentation).
    Negotiate rates with network of carriers.
    Coordinate shipments between carriers and customers.
    Approve or amend any billing issues.
    Record and maintain files and records of customer requests, work or services performed, charges, expenses and other dispatch information.
    Ensure 5 Star Quality Policy is adhered to at all times.
    Understanding the QMS (Quality Management System).

Formations

  • Université Paris Est Marne La Vallée

    Marne La Vallee 2013 - 2015 Master Commerce International

    Foreign languages (English & Spanish)

  • IUT Sénart-Fontainebleau

    Lieusaint 2012 - 2013 Financement international
    Marketing international
    Business English
    Intelligence économique
    Management interculturel
    Logistique
    Droit européen et international des affaires
    Enjeux de la mondialisation
    Communication
    Douanes
    Marché chinois
    Marchés européens
    Marchés nord-américain

  • IUT De Troyes

    Troyes 2010 - 2012 Comptabilité
    Economie générale
    Bureautique
    Photoshop
    Communication commerciale
    Négociation
    Mercatique du point de vente
    Achats
    Gestion
    Stratégie & Qualité

  • Lycée Durzy Durzy

    Villemandeur 2007 - 2010 Sciences de l'Ingénieur

    Mention Européenne

