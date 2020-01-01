Nathan ROQUES

When I was 22, I decided to move from France to Canada. I thought it was time for me to discover the world and another way of life.



International business studies I followed during my education awoke my interest into multiculturalism. Since my young age, I wanted to have a chance to meet different people with different backgrounds and ways of thinking.



Starting my working life in Canada was an opportunity I could not miss. Moving outside my comfort zone and having the possibility to work far from my native country with different rules and culture had made me an independent and autonomous man.



My young career began into transport and logistics. This pace environment had permitted to myself to be able to work under stress as well as organizing my daily work. My strong interpersonal and communication skills (bilingual English-French with basic knowledge in Spanish) and my 6 years experience in transport and logistics improved my project management capability.



Im always interested in hearing from former colleagues, managers or people interested to know more about me, so feel free to contact me if youd like to connect.