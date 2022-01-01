Menu

Nathanaël BOY

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Air France Japan - E-commerce departement

    2004 - maintenant Internship at Air France Japan (Tokyo), e-commerce and sales’ development department

    Commercial actions – Drawing up and updating the annual action plan; setting of the parameters and updating the booking engine and other various sales’ modules, seeing to the proper loading of published and market fares with local pricer; preparation, launching and drawing up of reports on online marketing promotional campaigns with the marketing team and partners; carrying out of web intelligence in terms of fare positioning, services offered, etc., management of web postioning.

    Organization and procedures – Regular check-up of the good working order of the sites, booking engines and other sales’ modules; organization and planning out of tasks to assist the technical subcontractor.

    Assessing sales' performance – Together with Direct Sales’ Manager, drawing up and follow-ups of performance charts related to the Internet agency's activities in order to follow market share and revenue generated. Depending on results, setting up of remedial actions.

    Stakes – Bring down distribution costs, increase revenue and Air France’s direct sales share. Increase the websites' visits along with the buyer/visitor’s conversion rate. Retain online customer’s loyalty and prompt them to re-purchase. Increase direct sales on Air France flights in compliance with local regulations and with non direct distribution.

    Languages used – French, Japanese and English

  • Allgemeine Kredit Coface - Internship - International credit-insurance departement

    2003 - 2003 Internship at Allgemeine Kreditversicherung Coface (Coface Group), Mainz, Germany

    Activity - Preparation of credit decisions for credit-insurance coverage underwriters, including financial analysis, calculation of company ratings, processing of credit information.

    Languages used – German and English

Formations

  • Waseda University (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 2006 - 2008 MBA - Entrepreneurship & Innovation

  • University Of Stuttgart (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2005 - 2006 Strategy & project management

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications (Evry)

    Evry 2002 - 2006 Information Technology

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2002 - 2004 MSG (Maitrise de Sciences de Gestion) - General management

