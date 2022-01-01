Nathanaël BOY

Air France Japan
- E-commerce departement
2004 - maintenant
Internship at Air France Japan (Tokyo), e-commerce and sales’ development department
Commercial actions – Drawing up and updating the annual action plan; setting of the parameters and updating the booking engine and other various sales’ modules, seeing to the proper loading of published and market fares with local pricer; preparation, launching and drawing up of reports on online marketing promotional campaigns with the marketing team and partners; carrying out of web intelligence in terms of fare positioning, services offered, etc., management of web postioning.
Organization and procedures – Regular check-up of the good working order of the sites, booking engines and other sales’ modules; organization and planning out of tasks to assist the technical subcontractor.
Assessing sales' performance – Together with Direct Sales’ Manager, drawing up and follow-ups of performance charts related to the Internet agency's activities in order to follow market share and revenue generated. Depending on results, setting up of remedial actions.
Stakes – Bring down distribution costs, increase revenue and Air France’s direct sales share. Increase the websites' visits along with the buyer/visitor’s conversion rate. Retain online customer’s loyalty and prompt them to re-purchase. Increase direct sales on Air France flights in compliance with local regulations and with non direct distribution.
Languages used – French, Japanese and English