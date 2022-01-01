Retail
Nathanael KESTEMONT
Nathanael KESTEMONT
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAINT GOBAIN
Courbevoie
maintenant
Saint-Gobain
- Responsable Formation, Communication et Développement RH Saint-Gobain SEKURIT France
Courbevoie
2015 - maintenant
Saint-Gobain
- Responsable études et Systèmes & Développement RH des fonctions supports France
Courbevoie
2012 - 2014
Saint-Gobain
- Responsable SIRH Groupe
Courbevoie
2008 - 2012
Formations
Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2001 - 2007
Psychologie Insudtrielle et Commerciale
Réseau
Bettina PASSARELLO
Jean-Alain DEGRAEVE
Jean-Christophe SAURY
Nedjma LOUCIF
Pierre-Emmanuel MERLE
Romain COUET
Valérie GONCALVES
Vincent BASTIDE
Vincent LELIÈVRE
Yuexuan SHAN BELIARD